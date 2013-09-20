De Vocht returns to Lotto Belisol Ladies team

Image 1 of 3 Liesbet De Vocht (Rabo-Liv Giant) the new Belgian champion (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Liesbet De Vocht (Rabobank-Liv Giant) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Liesbet De Vocht wins (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Liesbet de Vocht is going "back to where it all started" and returning to the Lotto Belisol Laides team for the 2014 season. The Belgian national time trial and road champion started her career with the team in 2006-2007.

Related Articles De Vocht wins Belgian road race championship

For the last two years she has been with the Rabobank women's team. She had ten wins this season, including both national titles.

In returning to the team she started out with, she has now come full circle, the 34-year-old said. "I'd like to pass on the experience I have gathered at the Rabobank team to the younger girls in the team like Jolien D'Hoore and Celine Van Severen. I want to have a supporting role, but definitely take my own chance in the spring."

A crash in the Tour of Qatar put an end to her hopes for the spring season this year, "I want to make up for that in 2014. I want to be ready from the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and then build further until the end of April. In June there is of course the Belgian championship, there I want to assist the other women in the team in their battle for the national jersey. We'll see what comes next then."