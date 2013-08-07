Davison and Wells wrap up 2013 Pro XCT titles
Specialized riders finish of series at Catamount Classic
Riding on her home turf in Vermont, 2012 Olympian Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) used the crowd's inspiration to coast to victory at the Specialized Catamount Classic in Williston, Vermont this weekend and sew up the 2013 women's title of the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT). Davison's Specialized teammate Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) captured the men's title in an exciting finish on the Catamount Classic course.
Davison's win was her third straight victory on the Pro XCT tour as she solidified her place atop the Pro XCT women's standings with 1160 total points. Despite an off day on Saturday, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) held on for second place in the standings with 895 points, while Erica Tingey (Jamis) finished third with 752 points. Moving into the top five by virtue of their performances at the Catamount Classic were Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) and Amanda Sin (Scott - 3 Rox Racing). Freeman finishes fourth in the standings with 691 points, followed by Sin with 614 points.
Wells entered the Pro XCT final with just a 70-point lead on Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), but outsprinted his rival for third place in a thrilling finishing stretch of the Catamount Classic to secure the title in the Pro XCT men's standings. Wells finishes the campaign with 1560 points to Bishop's 1455. The rest of the men's top five also remained unchanged after the dust settled at the Catamount Classic. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing) holds down third place with 805 points, followed by Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) in fourth with 660 points and Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt) in fifth with 645 points.
The performances by Davison and Wells secured the team title for Specialized Racing in the Pro XCT team standings, as they topped the field with 2800 points. The team from Sho-Air/Cannondale gave them a run right to the bitter end, finishing second with 2616 points. Rounding out the top five in the team standings are Trek Factory in third with 1425 points, BMC Development in fourth with 1365 points, and Luna Pro Team in fifth with 940 points.
Final series standings are below.
2013 Pro XCT Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Standings
|1
|Todd Wells
|1560
|pts
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop
|1455
|3
|Stephen Ettinger
|805
|4
|Ryan Woodall
|660
|5
|Mitchell Hoke
|645
|6
|Howard Grotts*
|540
|7
|Derek Zandstra
|530
|8
|Max Plaxton
|525
|9
|Kerry Werner*
|456
|10
|Benjamin Sonntag
|433
|11
|Russell Finsterwald*
|431
|12
|Geoff Kabush
|350
|13
|Cameron Jette
|338
|14
|Antoine Caron*
|305
|15
|Sam Schultz
|280
|16
|Ryan Trebon
|275
|17
|Casey Williams*
|273
|18
|Daniel Mcconnell
|250
|19
|Colin Cares
|240
|20
|Robert Mccarty
|239
|21
|Menso De Jong
|227
|22
|Zachary Valdez*
|224
|23
|Joseph Maloney
|204
|24
|Alexander Grant
|201
|25
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|26
|Tristan Uhl
|195
|27
|Kohei Yamamoto
|185
|28
|Miguel Martinez
|175
|29
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|168
|30
|Rotem Ishay
|158
|31
|Cameron Dodge*
|150
|32
|Cole Oberman
|148
|33
|Adam Morka
|144
|34
|Barry Wicks
|130
|34
|Justin Lindine
|130
|34
|Cameron Jette
|130
|37
|William Melone
|129
|38
|Jacob Albrecht*
|128
|39
|Payson Mcelveen*
|125
|40
|Lukas Flückiger
|115
|41
|Travis
|110
|42
|Brian Matter
|107
|43
|Richard Cypress Gorry*
|102
|44
|Mitchell Bailey*
|100
|44
|Leandre Bouchard*
|100
|46
|Macky Franklin
|98
|46
|Kris Sneddon
|98
|48
|Tristan Schouten
|90
|48
|Christoph Sauser
|90
|48
|Spencer Paxson
|90
|48
|Peter Glassford
|90
|52
|Shawn Milne
|89
|53
|Tristan Cowie
|86
|54
|Sepp Kuss*
|85
|55
|Victor Alber
|80
|56
|Peter Glassford
|77
|57
|Nicholas Waite
|75
|57
|Troy Wells
|75
|57
|Jason Sager
|75
|60
|Omar Fraser
|70
|61
|Thomas Turner
|69
|62
|Hector Riveros
|65
|63
|Clinton Claassen
|64
|64
|Christopher Hamlin
|60
|64
|Sid Taberlay
|60
|64
|Corey Stelljes
|60
|67
|Jason Siegle
|57
|68
|Keegan Swenson*
|55
|68
|Emil Lindgren
|55
|68
|Casey Williams
|55
|68
|Benjamin Forbes*
|55
|72
|Alexandre Vialle*
|52
|73
|Drew Edsall
|51
|74
|Samuel Morrison
|50
|74
|Gian Dalle Angelini
|50
|74
|Michael Zanetti*
|50
|77
|Nathan Guerra
|46
|78
|Gered Dunne
|45
|78
|Jeremy Martin*
|45
|80
|David Flaten*
|44
|81
|Sean Leader
|43
|82
|Josejuan Escarcega
|40
|82
|Zach Mcdonald*
|40
|82
|Elliot Reinecke
|40
|82
|Colin Osborn
|40
|82
|Sean Donovan
|40
|87
|Charles Jenkins
|38
|87
|Cody Cupp*
|38
|87
|Kalan Beisel
|38
|87
|Ryan Standish*
|38
|91
|Ivan Lizardi
|37
|92
|Miguel Valadez
|36
|92
|Darrin Braun
|36
|92
|Christian Favata
|36
|92
|Dirk Peters
|36
|96
|Garet Steinmetz
|35
|96
|Alex Ryan
|35
|98
|Filippo Barbieri
|33
|99
|Taylor Smith*
|32
|99
|Connor Mccutcheon*
|32
|101
|Joel Titius*
|30
|101
|Ben Parsons
|30
|101
|Michiel Van Der Heijden*
|30
|104
|Mathieu Bilodeau
|29
|104
|Jakub Valigura
|29
|106
|Kenneth Hall*
|28
|106
|Skyler Trujillo*
|28
|106
|Ryan Chandler
|28
|106
|Sam Chovan
|28
|110
|David Hanes
|26
|110
|Gerald Drummond*
|26
|112
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|25
|112
|Michael Danish
|25
|114
|Steven Noble*
|24
|114
|Davis Bentley*
|24
|114
|Thomas Sampson
|24
|114
|Ignacio Torres*
|24
|118
|John Curry
|23
|118
|Daniel Sturm
|23
|118
|Matt Gordon
|23
|121
|Ryan Geiger*
|22
|121
|Connor Bell*
|22
|121
|Tyler Gauthier
|22
|121
|Bryan Fawley
|22
|121
|Robert Mccarty
|22
|126
|Kevin Bradford-Parish
|21
|126
|Mike Montalbano
|21
|126
|Phil Grove
|21
|126
|Tanner Hurst*
|21
|126
|Adam Looney
|21
|126
|Riley Howard*
|21
|132
|Ben Williams
|20
|132
|Justin Piontek
|20
|132
|Matt Butterfield
|20
|135
|Toby Meierbachtol
|19
|135
|Jeremy Martin*
|19
|135
|Zachary Morrey
|19
|138
|Osias Lozano
|18
|138
|Jonathan Sundt
|18
|138
|Jordan Kahlenberg
|18
|138
|Eric Thompson
|18
|138
|Dana Weber
|18
|143
|Conrad Stoltz
|17
|143
|Martin Cox
|17
|143
|Kyle Taylor
|17
|143
|Mike Phillips
|17
|147
|Matthew Williams
|16
|147
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|16
|147
|Isaac Neff
|16
|150
|Ely Woody
|15
|150
|Greg Krieger*
|15
|152
|Michael Hosey
|14
|152
|Derek Hermon
|14
|152
|Carl Decker
|14
|152
|Dallas Fowler
|14
|156
|Eliel Anttila*
|13
|156
|Lewis Gaffney*
|13
|158
|Jim Hewett
|12
|158
|Nathan Brown
|12
|158
|Samuel Amberiadis
|12
|161
|Joel Shehan
|11
|161
|Noah Tautfest
|11
|161
|Blake Harlan
|11
|164
|Brendan Mccormack*
|10
|164
|Keith Hargis
|10
|164
|Matthew Freeman
|10
|164
|Brad Wilhelm
|10
|168
|Billy Wood
|9
|168
|Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*
|9
|170
|Paul Freiwald
|8
|171
|Miguel Ramos
|6
|171
|Nick Truitt
|6
|171
|Josh Carlson
|6
|174
|Garnet Vertican
|5
|174
|Hal Helbock
|5
|176
|Craig Kunz
|4
|177
|Sam Gross*
|3
|178
|Thomas Bundgaard
|2
|178
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|180
|Alex Wild*
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Standings
|1
|Lea Davison
|1160
|pts
|2
|Chloe Woodruff
|895
|3
|Erica Tingey
|752
|4
|Judy Freeman
|691
|5
|Amanda Sin
|614
|6
|Pua Mata
|600
|7
|Erin Huck
|580
|8
|Evelyn Dong
|560
|9
|Emily Batty
|445
|10
|Annie Last
|375
|11
|Shayna Powless*
|358
|12
|Catherine Pendrel
|330
|13
|Teal Stetson-Lee
|319
|14
|Larissa Fitchett
|313
|15
|Nina Baum
|300
|16
|Crystal Anthony
|295
|17
|Katerina Nash
|290
|18
|Rebecca Gross
|275
|19
|Rebecca Henderson*
|265
|20
|Lesley Paterson
|250
|21
|Emily Shields*
|248
|22
|Jamie Busch
|231
|23
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|230
|24
|Sarah Kaufmann
|191
|25
|Amy Beisel
|190
|26
|Maureen Bruno Roy
|185
|27
|Caroline Mani
|178
|27
|Haley Smith*
|178
|29
|Mary Mcconneloug
|175
|29
|Marianne Vos
|175
|31
|Erica Zaveta
|165
|32
|Bryna Blanchard
|161
|33
|Annika Langvad
|150
|34
|Maghalie Rochette*
|142
|35
|Rose Grant
|120
|35
|Maghalie Rochette*
|120
|37
|Georgia Gould
|115
|38
|Amanda Carey
|112
|39
|Abby Strigel
|105
|39
|Karlee Gendron*
|105
|41
|Mikaela Kofman
|100
|41
|Catherine Peacock
|100
|41
|Anna Beck
|100
|41
|Kelli Emmett
|100
|45
|Erin Alders
|97
|46
|Jeanann Berkenpas
|90
|47
|Nicole Thiemann
|85
|47
|Amy Dombroski
|85
|49
|Alexis Skarda
|80
|49
|Tereza Hurikova
|80
|51
|Kaila Hart*
|77
|52
|Lisa Uranga
|76
|53
|Cayley Brooks*
|75
|54
|Krista Park
|70
|54
|Jane Pearson
|70
|54
|Cindy Montambault
|70
|57
|Beth Utley
|69
|58
|Victoria Barclay
|65
|59
|Kata Skaggs
|62
|60
|Vanessa Humic
|61
|61
|Sarah Ruth Jansen
|55
|61
|Katherine Sherwin
|55
|63
|Sydney Fox
|50
|63
|Elisa Otter
|50
|63
|Jill Behlen*
|50
|66
|Deidre York*
|45
|66
|Elizabeth English
|45
|66
|Cooper Dendel*
|45
|69
|Heidi Rentz
|44
|70
|Anna Dvorak
|40
|70
|Deyanira Guerrero
|40
|72
|Sarah Sturm
|38
|73
|Kelsey Withrow
|35
|74
|Lisa Krayer
|34
|74
|Catherine Harnden*
|34
|76
|Linnea Dixson*
|30
|77
|Andreane Lanthier Nadeau*
|28
|78
|Lisa Curry
|24
|79
|Mical Dyck
|22
|80
|Lorenza Morfin
|19
|81
|Rebecca Rusch
|18
|82
|Laura Bietola*
|11
|83
|Selene Yeager
|10
|84
|Haley Smith*
|9
|85
|Tracy Moseley
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Standings
|1
|Specialized Racing
|2800
|pts
|2
|Sho-Air/Cannondale
|2616
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|1425
|4
|BMC Development
|1365
|5
|Luna Pro Team
|940
