Davison and Wells wrap up 2013 Pro XCT titles

Riding on her home turf in Vermont, 2012 Olympian Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) used the crowd's inspiration to coast to victory at the Specialized Catamount Classic in Williston, Vermont this weekend and sew up the 2013 women's title of the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT). Davison's Specialized teammate Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) captured the men's title in an exciting finish on the Catamount Classic course.

Davison's win was her third straight victory on the Pro XCT tour as she solidified her place atop the Pro XCT women's standings with 1160 total points. Despite an off day on Saturday, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) held on for second place in the standings with 895 points, while Erica Tingey (Jamis) finished third with 752 points. Moving into the top five by virtue of their performances at the Catamount Classic were Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) and Amanda Sin (Scott - 3 Rox Racing). Freeman finishes fourth in the standings with 691 points, followed by Sin with 614 points.

Wells entered the Pro XCT final with just a 70-point lead on Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), but outsprinted his rival for third place in a thrilling finishing stretch of the Catamount Classic to secure the title in the Pro XCT men's standings. Wells finishes the campaign with 1560 points to Bishop's 1455. The rest of the men's top five also remained unchanged after the dust settled at the Catamount Classic. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing) holds down third place with 805 points, followed by Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) in fourth with 660 points and Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt) in fifth with 645 points.

The performances by Davison and Wells secured the team title for Specialized Racing in the Pro XCT team standings, as they topped the field with 2800 points. The team from Sho-Air/Cannondale gave them a run right to the bitter end, finishing second with 2616 points. Rounding out the top five in the team standings are Trek Factory in third with 1425 points, BMC Development in fourth with 1365 points, and Luna Pro Team in fifth with 940 points.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Standings 1 Todd Wells 1560 pts 2 Jeremiah Bishop 1455 3 Stephen Ettinger 805 4 Ryan Woodall 660 5 Mitchell Hoke 645 6 Howard Grotts* 540 7 Derek Zandstra 530 8 Max Plaxton 525 9 Kerry Werner* 456 10 Benjamin Sonntag 433 11 Russell Finsterwald* 431 12 Geoff Kabush 350 13 Cameron Jette 338 14 Antoine Caron* 305 15 Sam Schultz 280 16 Ryan Trebon 275 17 Casey Williams* 273 18 Daniel Mcconnell 250 19 Colin Cares 240 20 Robert Mccarty 239 21 Menso De Jong 227 22 Zachary Valdez* 224 23 Joseph Maloney 204 24 Alexander Grant 201 25 Raphael Gagne 200 26 Tristan Uhl 195 27 Kohei Yamamoto 185 28 Miguel Martinez 175 29 Ernie Watenpaugh 168 30 Rotem Ishay 158 31 Cameron Dodge* 150 32 Cole Oberman 148 33 Adam Morka 144 34 Barry Wicks 130 34 Justin Lindine 130 34 Cameron Jette 130 37 William Melone 129 38 Jacob Albrecht* 128 39 Payson Mcelveen* 125 40 Lukas Flückiger 115 41 Travis 110 42 Brian Matter 107 43 Richard Cypress Gorry* 102 44 Mitchell Bailey* 100 44 Leandre Bouchard* 100 46 Macky Franklin 98 46 Kris Sneddon 98 48 Tristan Schouten 90 48 Christoph Sauser 90 48 Spencer Paxson 90 48 Peter Glassford 90 52 Shawn Milne 89 53 Tristan Cowie 86 54 Sepp Kuss* 85 55 Victor Alber 80 56 Peter Glassford 77 57 Nicholas Waite 75 57 Troy Wells 75 57 Jason Sager 75 60 Omar Fraser 70 61 Thomas Turner 69 62 Hector Riveros 65 63 Clinton Claassen 64 64 Christopher Hamlin 60 64 Sid Taberlay 60 64 Corey Stelljes 60 67 Jason Siegle 57 68 Keegan Swenson* 55 68 Emil Lindgren 55 68 Casey Williams 55 68 Benjamin Forbes* 55 72 Alexandre Vialle* 52 73 Drew Edsall 51 74 Samuel Morrison 50 74 Gian Dalle Angelini 50 74 Michael Zanetti* 50 77 Nathan Guerra 46 78 Gered Dunne 45 78 Jeremy Martin* 45 80 David Flaten* 44 81 Sean Leader 43 82 Josejuan Escarcega 40 82 Zach Mcdonald* 40 82 Elliot Reinecke 40 82 Colin Osborn 40 82 Sean Donovan 40 87 Charles Jenkins 38 87 Cody Cupp* 38 87 Kalan Beisel 38 87 Ryan Standish* 38 91 Ivan Lizardi 37 92 Miguel Valadez 36 92 Darrin Braun 36 92 Christian Favata 36 92 Dirk Peters 36 96 Garet Steinmetz 35 96 Alex Ryan 35 98 Filippo Barbieri 33 99 Taylor Smith* 32 99 Connor Mccutcheon* 32 101 Joel Titius* 30 101 Ben Parsons 30 101 Michiel Van Der Heijden* 30 104 Mathieu Bilodeau 29 104 Jakub Valigura 29 106 Kenneth Hall* 28 106 Skyler Trujillo* 28 106 Ryan Chandler 28 106 Sam Chovan 28 110 David Hanes 26 110 Gerald Drummond* 26 112 Craig Wohlschlaeger 25 112 Michael Danish 25 114 Steven Noble* 24 114 Davis Bentley* 24 114 Thomas Sampson 24 114 Ignacio Torres* 24 118 John Curry 23 118 Daniel Sturm 23 118 Matt Gordon 23 121 Ryan Geiger* 22 121 Connor Bell* 22 121 Tyler Gauthier 22 121 Bryan Fawley 22 121 Robert Mccarty 22 126 Kevin Bradford-Parish 21 126 Mike Montalbano 21 126 Phil Grove 21 126 Tanner Hurst* 21 126 Adam Looney 21 126 Riley Howard* 21 132 Ben Williams 20 132 Justin Piontek 20 132 Matt Butterfield 20 135 Toby Meierbachtol 19 135 Jeremy Martin* 19 135 Zachary Morrey 19 138 Osias Lozano 18 138 Jonathan Sundt 18 138 Jordan Kahlenberg 18 138 Eric Thompson 18 138 Dana Weber 18 143 Conrad Stoltz 17 143 Martin Cox 17 143 Kyle Taylor 17 143 Mike Phillips 17 147 Matthew Williams 16 147 Jaroslav Kulhavy 16 147 Isaac Neff 16 150 Ely Woody 15 150 Greg Krieger* 15 152 Michael Hosey 14 152 Derek Hermon 14 152 Carl Decker 14 152 Dallas Fowler 14 156 Eliel Anttila* 13 156 Lewis Gaffney* 13 158 Jim Hewett 12 158 Nathan Brown 12 158 Samuel Amberiadis 12 161 Joel Shehan 11 161 Noah Tautfest 11 161 Blake Harlan 11 164 Brendan Mccormack* 10 164 Keith Hargis 10 164 Matthew Freeman 10 164 Brad Wilhelm 10 168 Billy Wood 9 168 Juancarlos Nunezgalvan* 9 170 Paul Freiwald 8 171 Miguel Ramos 6 171 Nick Truitt 6 171 Josh Carlson 6 174 Garnet Vertican 5 174 Hal Helbock 5 176 Craig Kunz 4 177 Sam Gross* 3 178 Thomas Bundgaard 2 178 Wiley Mosley 2 180 Alex Wild* 1

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Standings 1 Lea Davison 1160 pts 2 Chloe Woodruff 895 3 Erica Tingey 752 4 Judy Freeman 691 5 Amanda Sin 614 6 Pua Mata 600 7 Erin Huck 580 8 Evelyn Dong 560 9 Emily Batty 445 10 Annie Last 375 11 Shayna Powless* 358 12 Catherine Pendrel 330 13 Teal Stetson-Lee 319 14 Larissa Fitchett 313 15 Nina Baum 300 16 Crystal Anthony 295 17 Katerina Nash 290 18 Rebecca Gross 275 19 Rebecca Henderson* 265 20 Lesley Paterson 250 21 Emily Shields* 248 22 Jamie Busch 231 23 Christina Gokey-Smith 230 24 Sarah Kaufmann 191 25 Amy Beisel 190 26 Maureen Bruno Roy 185 27 Caroline Mani 178 27 Haley Smith* 178 29 Mary Mcconneloug 175 29 Marianne Vos 175 31 Erica Zaveta 165 32 Bryna Blanchard 161 33 Annika Langvad 150 34 Maghalie Rochette* 142 35 Rose Grant 120 35 Maghalie Rochette* 120 37 Georgia Gould 115 38 Amanda Carey 112 39 Abby Strigel 105 39 Karlee Gendron* 105 41 Mikaela Kofman 100 41 Catherine Peacock 100 41 Anna Beck 100 41 Kelli Emmett 100 45 Erin Alders 97 46 Jeanann Berkenpas 90 47 Nicole Thiemann 85 47 Amy Dombroski 85 49 Alexis Skarda 80 49 Tereza Hurikova 80 51 Kaila Hart* 77 52 Lisa Uranga 76 53 Cayley Brooks* 75 54 Krista Park 70 54 Jane Pearson 70 54 Cindy Montambault 70 57 Beth Utley 69 58 Victoria Barclay 65 59 Kata Skaggs 62 60 Vanessa Humic 61 61 Sarah Ruth Jansen 55 61 Katherine Sherwin 55 63 Sydney Fox 50 63 Elisa Otter 50 63 Jill Behlen* 50 66 Deidre York* 45 66 Elizabeth English 45 66 Cooper Dendel* 45 69 Heidi Rentz 44 70 Anna Dvorak 40 70 Deyanira Guerrero 40 72 Sarah Sturm 38 73 Kelsey Withrow 35 74 Lisa Krayer 34 74 Catherine Harnden* 34 76 Linnea Dixson* 30 77 Andreane Lanthier Nadeau* 28 78 Lisa Curry 24 79 Mical Dyck 22 80 Lorenza Morfin 19 81 Rebecca Rusch 18 82 Laura Bietola* 11 83 Selene Yeager 10 84 Haley Smith* 9 85 Tracy Moseley 8