Davison and Wells wrap up 2013 Pro XCT titles

Specialized riders finish of series at Catamount Classic

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in third place behind Jeremiah Bishop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lea Davison (Specialized) entering the woods

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Riding on her home turf in Vermont, 2012 Olympian Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) used the crowd's inspiration to coast to victory at the Specialized Catamount Classic in Williston, Vermont  this weekend and sew up the 2013 women's title of the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT). Davison's Specialized teammate Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) captured the men's title in an exciting finish on the Catamount Classic course.

Davison's win was her third straight victory on the Pro XCT tour as she solidified her place atop the Pro XCT women's standings with 1160 total points. Despite an off day on Saturday, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) held on for second place in the standings with 895 points, while Erica Tingey (Jamis) finished third with 752 points. Moving into the top five by virtue of their performances at the Catamount Classic were Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) and Amanda Sin (Scott - 3 Rox Racing). Freeman finishes fourth in the standings with 691 points, followed by Sin with 614 points.

Wells entered the Pro XCT final with just a 70-point lead on Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), but outsprinted his rival for third place in a thrilling finishing stretch of the Catamount Classic to secure the title in the Pro XCT men's standings. Wells finishes the campaign with 1560 points to Bishop's 1455. The rest of the men's top five also remained unchanged after the dust settled at the Catamount Classic. Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing) holds down third place with 805 points, followed by Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) in fourth with 660 points and Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt) in fifth with 645 points.

The performances by Davison and Wells secured the team title for Specialized Racing in the Pro XCT team standings, as they topped the field with 2800 points. The team from Sho-Air/Cannondale gave them a run right to the bitter end, finishing second with 2616 points. Rounding out the top five in the team standings are Trek Factory in third with 1425 points, BMC Development in fourth with 1365 points, and Luna Pro Team in fifth with 940 points.

Final series standings are below.

2013 Pro XCT Final Standings

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Todd Wells1560pts
2Jeremiah Bishop1455
3Stephen Ettinger805
4Ryan Woodall660
5Mitchell Hoke645
6Howard Grotts*540
7Derek Zandstra530
8Max Plaxton525
9Kerry Werner*456
10Benjamin Sonntag433
11Russell Finsterwald*431
12Geoff Kabush350
13Cameron Jette338
14Antoine Caron*305
15Sam Schultz280
16Ryan Trebon275
17Casey Williams*273
18Daniel Mcconnell250
19Colin Cares240
20Robert Mccarty239
21Menso De Jong227
22Zachary Valdez*224
23Joseph Maloney204
24Alexander Grant201
25Raphael Gagne200
26Tristan Uhl195
27Kohei Yamamoto185
28Miguel Martinez175
29Ernie Watenpaugh168
30Rotem Ishay158
31Cameron Dodge*150
32Cole Oberman148
33Adam Morka144
34Barry Wicks130
34Justin Lindine130
34Cameron Jette130
37William Melone129
38Jacob Albrecht*128
39Payson Mcelveen*125
40Lukas Flückiger115
41Travis110
42Brian Matter107
43Richard Cypress Gorry*102
44Mitchell Bailey*100
44Leandre Bouchard*100
46Macky Franklin98
46Kris Sneddon98
48Tristan Schouten90
48Christoph Sauser90
48Spencer Paxson90
48Peter Glassford90
52Shawn Milne89
53Tristan Cowie86
54Sepp Kuss*85
55Victor Alber80
56Peter Glassford77
57Nicholas Waite75
57Troy Wells75
57Jason Sager75
60Omar Fraser70
61Thomas Turner69
62Hector Riveros65
63Clinton Claassen64
64Christopher Hamlin60
64Sid Taberlay60
64Corey Stelljes60
67Jason Siegle57
68Keegan Swenson*55
68Emil Lindgren55
68Casey Williams55
68Benjamin Forbes*55
72Alexandre Vialle*52
73Drew Edsall51
74Samuel Morrison50
74Gian Dalle Angelini50
74Michael Zanetti*50
77Nathan Guerra46
78Gered Dunne45
78Jeremy Martin*45
80David Flaten*44
81Sean Leader43
82Josejuan Escarcega40
82Zach Mcdonald*40
82Elliot Reinecke40
82Colin Osborn40
82Sean Donovan40
87Charles Jenkins38
87Cody Cupp*38
87Kalan Beisel38
87Ryan Standish*38
91Ivan Lizardi37
92Miguel Valadez36
92Darrin Braun36
92Christian Favata36
92Dirk Peters36
96Garet Steinmetz35
96Alex Ryan35
98Filippo Barbieri33
99Taylor Smith*32
99Connor Mccutcheon*32
101Joel Titius*30
101Ben Parsons30
101Michiel Van Der Heijden*30
104Mathieu Bilodeau29
104Jakub Valigura29
106Kenneth Hall*28
106Skyler Trujillo*28
106Ryan Chandler28
106Sam Chovan28
110David Hanes26
110Gerald Drummond*26
112Craig Wohlschlaeger25
112Michael Danish25
114Steven Noble*24
114Davis Bentley*24
114Thomas Sampson24
114Ignacio Torres*24
118John Curry23
118Daniel Sturm23
118Matt Gordon23
121Ryan Geiger*22
121Connor Bell*22
121Tyler Gauthier22
121Bryan Fawley22
121Robert Mccarty22
126Kevin Bradford-Parish21
126Mike Montalbano21
126Phil Grove21
126Tanner Hurst*21
126Adam Looney21
126Riley Howard*21
132Ben Williams20
132Justin Piontek20
132Matt Butterfield20
135Toby Meierbachtol19
135Jeremy Martin*19
135Zachary Morrey19
138Osias Lozano18
138Jonathan Sundt18
138Jordan Kahlenberg18
138Eric Thompson18
138Dana Weber18
143Conrad Stoltz17
143Martin Cox17
143Kyle Taylor17
143Mike Phillips17
147Matthew Williams16
147Jaroslav Kulhavy16
147Isaac Neff16
150Ely Woody15
150Greg Krieger*15
152Michael Hosey14
152Derek Hermon14
152Carl Decker14
152Dallas Fowler14
156Eliel Anttila*13
156Lewis Gaffney*13
158Jim Hewett12
158Nathan Brown12
158Samuel Amberiadis12
161Joel Shehan11
161Noah Tautfest11
161Blake Harlan11
164Brendan Mccormack*10
164Keith Hargis10
164Matthew Freeman10
164Brad Wilhelm10
168Billy Wood9
168Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*9
170Paul Freiwald8
171Miguel Ramos6
171Nick Truitt6
171Josh Carlson6
174Garnet Vertican5
174Hal Helbock5
176Craig Kunz4
177Sam Gross*3
178Thomas Bundgaard2
178Wiley Mosley2
180Alex Wild*1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Lea Davison1160pts
2Chloe Woodruff895
3Erica Tingey752
4Judy Freeman691
5Amanda Sin614
6Pua Mata600
7Erin Huck580
8Evelyn Dong560
9Emily Batty445
10Annie Last375
11Shayna Powless*358
12Catherine Pendrel330
13Teal Stetson-Lee319
14Larissa Fitchett313
15Nina Baum300
16Crystal Anthony295
17Katerina Nash290
18Rebecca Gross275
19Rebecca Henderson*265
20Lesley Paterson250
21Emily Shields*248
22Jamie Busch231
23Christina Gokey-Smith230
24Sarah Kaufmann191
25Amy Beisel190
26Maureen Bruno Roy185
27Caroline Mani178
27Haley Smith*178
29Mary Mcconneloug175
29Marianne Vos175
31Erica Zaveta165
32Bryna Blanchard161
33Annika Langvad150
34Maghalie Rochette*142
35Rose Grant120
35Maghalie Rochette*120
37Georgia Gould115
38Amanda Carey112
39Abby Strigel105
39Karlee Gendron*105
41Mikaela Kofman100
41Catherine Peacock100
41Anna Beck100
41Kelli Emmett100
45Erin Alders97
46Jeanann Berkenpas90
47Nicole Thiemann85
47Amy Dombroski85
49Alexis Skarda80
49Tereza Hurikova80
51Kaila Hart*77
52Lisa Uranga76
53Cayley Brooks*75
54Krista Park70
54Jane Pearson70
54Cindy Montambault70
57Beth Utley69
58Victoria Barclay65
59Kata Skaggs62
60Vanessa Humic61
61Sarah Ruth Jansen55
61Katherine Sherwin55
63Sydney Fox50
63Elisa Otter50
63Jill Behlen*50
66Deidre York*45
66Elizabeth English45
66Cooper Dendel*45
69Heidi Rentz44
70Anna Dvorak40
70Deyanira Guerrero40
72Sarah Sturm38
73Kelsey Withrow35
74Lisa Krayer34
74Catherine Harnden*34
76Linnea Dixson*30
77Andreane Lanthier Nadeau*28
78Lisa Curry24
79Mical Dyck22
80Lorenza Morfin19
81Rebecca Rusch18
82Laura Bietola*11
83Selene Yeager10
84Haley Smith*9
85Tracy Moseley8

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Specialized Racing2800pts
2Sho-Air/Cannondale2616
3Trek Factory Racing1425
4BMC Development1365
5Luna Pro Team940