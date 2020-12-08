Davide Rebellin set to continue racing in 2021

Davide Rebellin is closing in on a deal to continue his career for a record 29th season, with the Cambodia Cycling Academy set to be his new team for 2021.

The Continental squad, which was founded to develop riders from Cambodia ahead of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, is top of the list to sign Rebellin, according to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Last season, the team competed in several European races, including the Etoile des Bessèges, Tour of Antalya and Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge. Rebellin, racing for Meridiana Kamen, competed at the Sibiu Tour and Italian National Championships road race in 2020, taking eighth overall at the Romanian stage race.

The Italian, who will turn 50 next August, turned pro for GB-MG Maglificio all the way back in 1993, having raced as a soigneur there in 1992, and has since raced for 10 teams: Polti, FDJ, Liquigas, Gerolsteiner, Androni Giocattoli, Miche, Meridiana Kamen, CCC, Kuwait-Cartucho.es and Sovac.

During his prime years, Rebellin was among the top puncheurs of the peloton, completing the famed Ardennes Triple in 2004, winning Amstel Gold Race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and La Flèche Wallonne.

He went on to win the latter race twice more, in 2007 and 2009, while other big wins included Tirreno-Adriatico in 2001, Paris-Nice in 2008, the Clásica San Sebástian in 1997, a Giro d'Italia stage in 1996, plus a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, which would later be revoked after he tested positive for CERA.

Rebellin was set to join a Hungarian E-Powers project for 2020, though the team collapsed in late November due to a lack of sponsorship. He instead returned to Meridiana Kamen, the Croatian squad he raced for in 2019 and 2012.

In 2019, he announced his retirement before later re-joining the team and now shows no signs of stopping as he continues racing well into middle age.