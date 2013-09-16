Danish Worlds team named
Three men for the road race
Chris Anker Sorensen, Matti Breschel and Jakob Fuglsang will represent Denmark in the road race at the World Championships in Florence later this month. Alex Rasmussen and Rasmus Quaade will do the honours in the time trial.
Related Articles
Sorensen has just finished the Vuelta a Espana, where he finished 18th overall and was second on the 18th stage. His Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Breschel was recently eighth in the GP Quebec and 13th in the GP Montreal. Last month he won two stages at the Post Danmark Rundt. Fuglsang (Astana) finished seventh in the Tour de France and rode in support of Vincenzo Nibali at the Vuelta a Espana, finishing 29th overall.
Rasmussen's nomination was a surprise as he only returned to racing with Garmin-Sharp in April after serving a whereabouts-related suspension. He won a stage at the Bayern Rundfahrt in May. Quaade, who was second in the national time trials, rides for the Continental-ranked Team Tre-For.
For the women, Annika Langvad (ABC Ladies) will ride the time trial and Julie Leth (Team Hitech Project) the road race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy