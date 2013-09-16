Danish Worlds team named

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) at the stage 15 start in Andorra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Chris Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Stage 3 winner Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new Tour of Denmark leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Anker Sorensen, Matti Breschel and Jakob Fuglsang will represent Denmark in the road race at the World Championships in Florence later this month. Alex Rasmussen and Rasmus Quaade will do the honours in the time trial.

Sorensen has just finished the Vuelta a Espana, where he finished 18th overall and was second on the 18th stage. His Saxo-Tinkoff teammate Breschel was recently eighth in the GP Quebec and 13th in the GP Montreal. Last month he won two stages at the Post Danmark Rundt. Fuglsang (Astana) finished seventh in the Tour de France and rode in support of Vincenzo Nibali at the Vuelta a Espana, finishing 29th overall.

Rasmussen's nomination was a surprise as he only returned to racing with Garmin-Sharp in April after serving a whereabouts-related suspension. He won a stage at the Bayern Rundfahrt in May. Quaade, who was second in the national time trials, rides for the Continental-ranked Team Tre-For.

For the women, Annika Langvad (ABC Ladies) will ride the time trial and Julie Leth (Team Hitech Project) the road race.