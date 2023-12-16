Danish one-day race for men and women added to WorldTour in 2025

A one-day race based in the Danish capital of Copenhagen for both men and women will be added to the WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour respectively starting in 2025. The event, named WorldTour Copenhagen, was awarded a three-year license by the UCI, for 2025 to 2027. Aiming to be a classics-type race, the race will start in Roskilde and end in Copenhagen.

Though the exact route is still to be announced, the peloton will take Zealand's country roads with possible crosswinds, and coastal stretches before a finishing circuit in Copenhagen. A route that could be well suited for Danish stars Mads Pederson (Lidl-Trek) and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost).

The organisers are hoping that the race can take place either in May or the beginning of June, according to Ekstra Bladet.

Denmark is no stranger to WorldTour events. In 2022, the country gave the Tour de France the perfect Grand Départ where huge Danish crowds lined the roads for three stages.

Copenhagen hosted the opening stage, a short time trial stage. The next two stages delivered bunch sprint finishes. Stage 2, starting in Roskilde, saw Cort attacking to take the polka-dot king of the mountains to the delight of the fans.

Though Pedersen failed to pull off his dream of winning a stage in home country hundreds of fans waiting for him at the team bus.

This past summer, Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was given a hero’s welcome in Copenhagen, with huge crowds cheering his name as he appeared on the balcony of the city hall.

Denmark has also hosted Women’s WorldTour events. For the past two years, the Tour of Scandinavia crossed both Norway and Denmark over multiple stages in August. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016 and has been a staple on the calendar ever since.

In 2023, Danish star Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won two stages but could not unseat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) from the overall general classification and finished second overall.

In its third edition as a combined event across multiple countries, the Tour of Scandinavia is back to the Women’s WorldTour in 2024 from August 1 to September