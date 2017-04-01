Daniel Oss' five tips for the Tour of Flanders - Video

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Oss ready for the off (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Oss looks calm and collected, he's done this many times before (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Oss with Jempy Drucker making their way over the Holleweg cobbles (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Oss with Fan Ventoso (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 5 On-brand posing from Daniel Oss and Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daniel Oss will be riding the Tour of Flanders for the eighth time in his career on Sunday and the Italian will be looking to deliver his BMC Racing teammate Greg Van Avermaet to victory after a commanding Classics season so far.

Cyclingnews caught up with Oss after a recon of the course to get a few tips from the Classics stalwart on how to ride the Tour of Flanders. The Tour of Flanders is a big day in the diary for the peloton with riders such as Peter Sagan, Van Avermaet and Tom Boonen targeting the Belgian monument this weekend.



