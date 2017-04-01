Daniel Oss' five tips for the Tour of Flanders - Video
Italian rider breaks down the Ronde
Daniel Oss will be riding the Tour of Flanders for the eighth time in his career on Sunday and the Italian will be looking to deliver his BMC Racing teammate Greg Van Avermaet to victory after a commanding Classics season so far.
Cyclingnews caught up with Oss after a recon of the course to get a few tips from the Classics stalwart on how to ride the Tour of Flanders. The Tour of Flanders is a big day in the diary for the peloton with riders such as Peter Sagan, Van Avermaet and Tom Boonen targeting the Belgian monument this weekend.
