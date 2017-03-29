Recon Ride: Tour of Flanders - Podcast
A look ahead to what promises to be a thrilling showdown in the heart of Classics country
The hype has been building through tune-up race after tune-up race, but the Tour of Flanders is finally here this Sunday. The biggest event on the Flemish cycling calendar, it might as well be a national holiday – and from an exciting racing standpoint, it rarely disappoints.
Defending champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and a seemingly unstoppable Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) are the red-hot favourites for a high-calibre showdown on some of cycling's most famous Classics climbs, including the Muur van Geraardsbergen, back for the 2017 edition of the race.
The Recon Ride takes a closer look at the route and the start list – with some pro insight from rising star Oliver Naesen of AG2R La Mondiale – ahead of De Ronde.
