Recon Ride: Tour of Flanders - Podcast

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was too strong for his rivials (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The hype has been building through tune-up race after tune-up race, but the Tour of Flanders is finally here this Sunday. The biggest event on the Flemish cycling calendar, it might as well be a national holiday – and from an exciting racing standpoint, it rarely disappoints.

Defending champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and a seemingly unstoppable Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) are the red-hot favourites for a high-calibre showdown on some of cycling's most famous Classics climbs, including the Muur van Geraardsbergen, back for the 2017 edition of the race.

The Recon Ride takes a closer look at the route and the start list – with some pro insight from rising star Oliver Naesen of AG2R La Mondiale – ahead of De Ronde.