Flanders hopefuls recon the cobbles and climbs - Gallery

Riders make final adjustments on De Ronde's tough terrain

Image 1 of 36

Sep Vanmarcke climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

The iconic Koppenberg will be packed some Sunday

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

An Astana rider on the cobbles

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 36

Matti Breschel (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 36

Eugert Zhupa enjoyed the training session

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 36

Wilier boss Luca Scinto went for a ride

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 36

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 36

Sky's DS Servais Knaven went for a pedal

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 36

Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 36

The Koppenberg cobbles

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 36

Who loves De Ronde? Oudenaarde does

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 36

The necessarily details of the Koppenberg on show

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 36

Andrei Grivko starts the climb up the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 36

Astana also trained on the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 36

Pippo Pozzato makes his 50th appearance in a monument at Flanders

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 36

AG2R also reconned the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

John Degenkolb out the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

Quick-Step on the Flanders cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet takes a little breather.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Jasper Stuyven on the cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

Stijn Vandenbergh and an unusual moto-pacer

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

BMC recons De Ronde.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

'Tornado Tom' and Quick-Step roll past some street art during their Flanders recon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

Trek-Segafredo riders recon the climbs of De Ronde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

Trek-Segafredo rolling through Flemish fields

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

LottoNl-Jumbo recons the Flanders parcours.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Yves Lampaert prepping for De Ronde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 36

Tom Boonen before his final Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen recon the Oude Kwaremont.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 36

Trek-Segafredo climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Lotto Soudal on the cobbles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Fast-rising Oliver Naesen recons Flanders.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Edvald Boasson Hagen and other Flanders hopefuls from several different squads share some recon time on the Oude Kwaremont.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Sky recons the Flanders route

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

John Degenkolb recons the Paterberg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riders gearing up for Sunday's Tour of Flanders took to the cobbles and climbs this week for some pre-race reconnaissance, getting in some last-minute tune-up mileage on the hallowed Classics terrain ahead of De Ronde.

The likes of Greg Van Avermaet and John Degenkolb have been preparing for the big showdown even as they've contested victories in the run-up races all month, but in less than two days they'll battle for Flanders' most coveted cycling prize. Riders visited the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, whose slopes have proven decisive in recent editions of the race, as well as the iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen, making its return to the Tour of Flanders this season after a few years of being left off the route.

Some, including Quick-Step's Tom Boonen ahead of his final Tour of Flanders appearance, found the route already graced with welcoming street art.

Click or swipe through the gallery for a closer look at the action from the recon sessions.