Dani Moreno joins Movistar for 2016

The Movistar team confirmed it has signed Dani Moreno for 2016 and 2017, further boosting its roster for the Grand Tours in support of team leaders Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde.

Moreno has ridden for Katusha since 2011 but has reportedly fallen out with Joaquim Rodriguez and was keen to move on from the Russian squad.

Moreno turned 34 in September and has been a professional since 2004 but he showed his ability with a second place at Il Lombardia behind Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and ninth overall at the Vuelta a Espana. He won a stage at the Vuelta a Burgos and was also fourth in the Clasica San Sebastian and fifth at Fleche Wallonne. He has ridden 15 Grand tours during his career.

Movistar has so far announced four new signings for 2016, with Carlos Betancur, talented young rider Jorge Aracas, and Nelson Oliviera of Portugal also set to pull on the team’s dark blue kit next season. Movistar again won the WorldTour team ranking in 2015, with Valverde again topping the season-long rider ranking.

Quintana and Valverde are again set to lead Movistar in 2016, with Valverde recently hinting he may ride the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France before targeting the Olympic road race in Rio. Quintana is expected to target overall victory at the Tour de France after finishing second this year behind Chris Froome.

Also on the Movistar roster for 2016 are Britain's Alex Dowsett, Rory Sutherland of Australia, Adriano Malori of Italy and sprinter Jose Joaquin Rojas. Riders leaving Movistar include Eros Capecchi (Astana), Benat Intxausti (Team Sky), while the core of the team remains the same.

