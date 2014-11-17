Dani King released from hospital after collapsed lung

Image 1 of 4 Number one: Dani King after GB's win in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Laura Trott and Danielle King , Wiggle Honda were a couple of happy campers after their 1-2. (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Wendy Houvenaghel, Laura Trott and Dani King celebrate their victory (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 4 Laura Trott and Dani King (Honda Wiggle) await the race start (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Olympic champion Dani King was released from hospital on Monday after spending two nights in the intensive care unit and nine additional days as an inpatient following a crash that resulted in five broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The British track and road cyclist crashed when a member of her training group hit a pothole in South Wales Valley on November 6. She was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil where she was treated for her injuries.

"Obviously the last 11 days have been a traumatic time for me, my family and my friends, but the treatment and care I have received here in the Prince Charles Hospital has been incredible," King said in a press release. "All the NHS staff could not have done more to help and support me. I'll always be grateful for the unbelievable care I've received here at Prince Charles Hospital and will never be able to thank the staff enough."

King has been racing with Wiggle-Honda since 2013 and re-signed with the team for next year with a focus on road racing. She will also aim to defend her Olympic gold medal in the women’s team pursuit at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

"I'd also like to thank my incredible family, boyfriend and friends for their support in helping me get through this. I must also thank British Cycling, my team Wiggle-Honda and all my sponsors who have done everything possible to make my life easier," she said. "Finally I need to say a huge thank you to all the fans that have wished me well through social media and other channels. Their well wishes have been a constant source of strength, thank you all."

King is still recovering but hopes to begin training again as soon as possible.