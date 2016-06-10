Dan Martin solidifies GC position at Dauphine with gutsy performance
'It was an unusual climb, a different climb for a race like this,' Etixx-QuickStep rider says of stage 5 finale
Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) may have missed out on the win during stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine but he put in a worthy ride to finish fourth and solidify his fourth place in the overall standings.
"After the TT I knew I was in good condition on the climb so, it's nice to be able to race against those guys. When Chris went, it was like – whoa! His one-minute power is crazy, normally that's my kind of thing but I couldn’t follow it."
Martin has spent the last few weeks of training improving his stamina and endurance, with long rides at altitude. Today's climb ensured that the Irishman had to use his natural ability to raise the pace to good effect.
Martin heads into the queen stage as a genuine contender for the race. That was clear the moment Contador chased him down. The Irishman will look for the opportunity to win a stage but a high place on the overall, possibly on the podium, is also a realistic aim.
