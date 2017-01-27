Cyclo-cross Worlds course dubbed 'nutty' after pre-ride - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) balances on the off-camber (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 US champion Katie Compton signs autographs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 Katie Compton (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 The riders head out on course for training (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 Ellen Van Loy (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 Ellen Van Loy tried the high line but it didn't work out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Sven Vanthourenhout joined the Belgian team for the pre-ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 After several rounds, a rut was established at the top (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 Sanne Cant (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 There is plenty of elevation on the course in Bieles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 Mathieu and David van der Poel test the stairs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Hanka Kupfernagel and Mathieu van der Poel pose with children (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 The kids watch the riders take on the tricky parts of the Bieles course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 The French team puzzles over the off-camber (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Jonas Degroote (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel displays his hip flexibility (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Riders take varying lines down into the off-camber (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Jonas Degroot (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Lindy van Anrooij had a spill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Lindy van Anrooij (Netherlands) slides down the hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Lars Boom (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The course for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg, was open for practice this week, and the riders who got their first glimpse at the snowy, frozen, off-camber sections found a course that American Stephen Hyde called "nutty" and "way harder than it looks".

The championships kick off on Saturday with the junior men, U23 and elite women's races, and finish on Sunday with the U23 and elite men. View the official start lists here.

On Friday, the Dutch, French and Belgian teams took to the course, with Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert, Lars Boom and Sanne Cant all puzzling over the best way to tackle the technical sections.

Riders skittered down the frozen off-camber descent, looking less like bike racers and more like ballet dancers trying desperately to remain upright. The UCI shifted the course slightly to improve matters, but there were still some hairy sections, according to Katie Compton's partner Mark Legg.