Cyclo-cross Worlds course dubbed 'nutty' after pre-ride - Gallery

Compton likes course, Van Aert defends against insinuations
The course for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg, was open for practice this week, and the riders who got their first glimpse at the snowy, frozen, off-camber sections found a course that American Stephen Hyde called "nutty" and "way harder than it looks".
The championships kick off on Saturday with the junior men, U23 and elite women's races, and finish on Sunday with the U23 and elite men. View the official start lists here.
On Friday, the Dutch, French and Belgian teams took to the course, with Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert, Lars Boom and Sanne Cant all puzzling over the best way to tackle the technical sections.
Riders skittered down the frozen off-camber descent, looking less like bike racers and more like ballet dancers trying desperately to remain upright. The UCI shifted the course slightly to improve matters, but there were still some hairy sections, according to Katie Compton's partner Mark Legg.
