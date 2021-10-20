Cyclingnews welcomes Ronald and Price as regular contributors to our ever-growing women's cycling coverage

Cyclingnews is pleased to announce UK-based writers Issy Ronald and Matilda Price have joined our team as regular contributors who will be writing news and features to add to our ever-growing coverage of women’s professional cycling.

Ronald has just graduated from the London School of Economics where she studied for an undergraduate and masters degree in History and International Relations.

Since doing an internship at Procycling magazine, she has written reports for races like the Tour of Britain, Bretagne Classic, and World Championships, as well as news items, recaps of the general classification at the Grand Tours, and some features for Cyclingnews.

“I’ve learnt so much working for Cyclingnews over the past few months and I’m really looking forward to starting this new role covering women’s professional cycling,” Ronald said.

“I love everything about cycling journalism; the drama throughout races, the characters in the peloton and the places that the races visit. To be able to carry on doing this is very exciting.”

Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists.

Price began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France.

Price focuses most of her attention on women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Price follows cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.

“I’m really excited to be joining the growing team covering women’s cycling at Cyclingnews. I’m delighted to write for a publication that has shown a lasting commitment to the women’s side of the sport and reporting on it in a high-quality and professional way," Price said.

"As the latest contributors to join Cyclingnews, I hope Issy and I will bring something new and exciting to the ever-expanding world of women’s cycling."