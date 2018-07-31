Cyclingnews Films presents: RUNNING WITH WOLVES - Excerpt

Cyclingnews Films presents: RUNNING WITH WOLVES (Image credit: Immediate Media)

Cyclingnews Films is proud to present RUNNING WITH WOLVES, a documentary that goes behind the scenes at the biggest bike race in the world, the 2018 Tour de France, with the most successful team this year, Quick-Step Floors.

The film follows the success of Cyclingnews’ debut film, THE HOLY WEEK, which captured the emotions of the Cobbled Classics, and their second production, CRESCENDO, which highlighted the final week of the Giro d'Italia.

For their third production, Cyclingnews Films were granted access to Quick-Step Floors, a team that call themselves 'The Wolfpack', to follow riders and staff throughout the three weeks of the Tour, with interviews and behind the scenes footage as the team battled it out in the biggest and toughest sporting event on the planet.

We follow as sprint ace Fernando Gaviria makes his Tour debut with double stage wins and as veteran riders Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert switch between their duties to support the team as well as hunt stages.

There's also GC hopeful Bob Jungels and his quest to break into the top 10, and, of course, French superstar Julian Alaphilippe, whose swashbuckling style and desire to animate the race proved to be one of the standout stories of this compelling Tour de France, as he secured two stage wins and the coveted polka-dot jersey as the race's best mountain climber.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES trailer - from Cyclingnews Films - is now available to watch on Vimeo. Stay tuned for the full film, which is coming soon.

You can also rent or purchase the first two documentaries - THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO - from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.