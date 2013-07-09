Cyclingnews enhances free Tour Tracker app

Image 1 of 2 The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2

Cyclingnews and Tour Tracker have made three enhancements to their successful new Tour de France mobile app, the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker. All three additions are available now for download and further the aim of providing fans the premier mobile app for following the world's top professional cycling events, both as a primary source of information and as a second-screen for broadcast coverage. They are also announcing two new title sponsorships for this year's edition.

Tour Tracker Time Machine

The biggest addition is the preview release of Tour Tracker Time Machine, an exclusive new feature that provides users the ability to replay Tour Tracker's live data feeds (commentary, GPS tracking, race situation) from any point in a stage. This gives the app's users a revolutionary new second-screen option: the ability to synchronize real-time data from the race with any delayed video broadcast of the day's racing.

"Watching the Tour live is great, but the majority of fans I know watch their broadcaster's prime-time TV replay or watch online after work," said Tour Tracker CEO Allan Padgett. "Now, all the rich real-time data that put Tour Tracker and Cyclingnews on the map can be part of the tape-delayed experience. No waiting for announcers to remind you who is the break, no guessing where they are relative to the next big climb, and of course no spoilers. And the next version of Time Machine will include some mind-blowing data not even available to live viewers today."

With Time Machine, cycling fans in the US or UK, for example, can now combine NBC's and ITV's excellent video coverage with Tour Tracker's #1 rated user experience. No other mobile application has anything like this. It puts the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker in a class of its own as a second screen app for cycling.

Rider biometrics analysis

Tour Tracker is the only app that has offered live rider biometric reports (heart rate and power output) during the Tour de France. Now, the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker features exclusive post-race analysis of selected riders' race data from the world's leader in the field, TrainingPeaks. This gives users an in-depth view into one of cycling's most focused upon subjects and provides a look at each stage from entirely new point of view.

Breakaway Explorer

Tour Tracker and Cyclingnews know that Tour de France fans have many levels of interest in the race. The new Breakaway Explorer feature of the app addresses one of those: the regions, towns and culture of the Tour. An exclusive partnership with Breakaway will provide app users detailed information about each start and finish city, providing quick links to travel information as well for those who want to experience the Tour in person. With Tour Tracker in their pocket of course!

Title sponsorships

The companies are also thrilled to announce two title sponsorship partnerships for this year's edition. BMC, the Swiss bike maker with numerous Grand Tour victories to its credit, will be the title sponsor for the US and UK markets. Bike Bug, one of the world's leading online cycling retailers, will be the title sponsor for the Australian market. Both cycling-specific brands will have a strong presence on the apps. BMC are also running a bike give-away linked to the sponsorship, an exciting opportunity for our users.

Matt Heitmann, head of marketing for BMC, said, "We are proud to be a part of the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker. As cycling fans, we are users of both companies' products and were excited to learn about the opportunity. As a cycling company, I couldn't imagine a more natural and effective place to reach out to our target market."



