Cycling Australia President: Wood report shows we have integrity

Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia has released an official response to the Wood Report commissioned by the Federal Government which was made public on Monday.

Among former New South Wales Supreme Court chief judge Wood's 16 recommendations was that Cycling Australia -

• Upgrade governance structures;

• Build anti-doping accountability and networks;

• Establish an ethics and integrity panel;

• Improve anti-doping education;

• Extend the reach of testing; and

• Develop stronger sanction regimes.

Cycling Australia President Klaus Mueller said that the body is confident about the future of the sport in Australia.

"I think it demonstrates that those who have investigated us carefully have seen that there is integrity in our programs," he said via statement.





Mueller also made note of the recommendation that Cycling Australia "Provide sanctions for an athlete, coach or sport support person who refuses to cooperate with an ASADA investigation." It's a point that has been argued by Australian Olympic Committee boss John Coates who has said that in effect, ASADA's powers are limited due to a lack of supporting legislation.

"Cycling Australia relies on ASADA to investigate, test and prosecute doping cheats and Wood has highlighted a key area of deficiency that exists within the ASADA Act. We hope that this can be addressed by the Government," Mueller added.

