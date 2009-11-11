Cycling Australia announces annual award finalists

All smiles: Anna Meares shows off her (Image credit: John Veage)

Cycling Australia has announced the complete list of finalists for its annual awards evening, the Jayco 2009 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards. The winners will be presented at a gala celebration being staged at the Plaza Ballroom Melbourne on Sunday 22 November.

"Australian cycling has enjoyed a stellar year both at home and on the international stage," said Mike Victor OAM, President of Cycling Australia. "45 Australians have been crowned World Champions in 2009 across every discipline and category.

"Australia topped the medal table at the UCI Track (elite, junior and masters) and Road World Championships this year which is a clear indication of the depth of talent in our sport,” he said. "From juniors to masters, in road, track, BMX, mountainbike and Para-cycling Australians continue to make an impact and the Jayco 2009 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards is an opportunity to recognise the hard work and effort put in by everyone involved in Australian cycling."

International Cycling Union (UCI) World Road Champion Cadel Evans leads the nominations for elite men’s road cyclist of the year award. Evans is one of three contenders for the award, alongside Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana stage winner Simon Gerrans and Tour Down Under winner Allan Davis.

Star sprinter Rochelle Gilmore is joined by Ruth Corset and Chloe Hosking as the nominees for the elite women’s road cyclist of the year award.



Toshiba Elite Male Track Cyclist of the Year

- Jack Bobridge

- Leigh Howard

- Cameron Meyer

Toshiba Elite Female Track Cyclist of the Year

- Kaarle McCulloch

- Anna Meares OAM

- Josephine Tomic

Cycling Central Elite Male Road Cyclist of the Year

- Allan Davis

- Cadel Evans

- Simon Gerrans

Cycling Central Elite Female Road Cyclist of the Year

- Ruth Corset

- Rochelle Gilmore

- Chloe Hosking

Cycling Central Elite Male Mountain Bike Cyclist of the Year

- Jared Graves

- Mick Hannah

- Sam Hill

Cycling Central Elite Female Mountain Bike Cyclist of the Year

- Caroline Buchanan

- Gracie Elvin

- Janine Jungfels

Elite Male BMX Cyclist of the Year

- Luke Madill

- Sam Willoughby

- Khalen Young

Elite Female BMX Cyclist of the Year

- Rachel Bracken

- Caroline Buchanan

- Lauren Reynolds

Elite Male Para-cyclist of the Year

- Michael Gallagher OAM

- Ryan Hughes

- Craig Parsons

Elite Female Para-cyclist of the Year

- Claire McLean

- Jayme Paris

- Susan Powell

Malaysia Airlines Elite Male Masters Cyclist of the Year

- Graeme Allbon

- Keith Oliver

- David Willmott

Malaysia Airlines Elite Female Masters Cyclist of the Year

- Shirley Amy

- Michelle Crawford

- Megan Marsh

Junior Male Track Cyclist of the Year

- Alex Carver

- Luke Durbridge

- Michael Hepburn

Junior Female Track Cyclist of the Year

- Michaela Anderson

- Amy Cure

- Megan Dunn

Junior Male Road Cyclist of the Year

- Luke Durbridge

- Patrick Lane

- Jay McCarthy

Junior Female Road Cyclist of the Year

- Amy Cure

- Megan Dunn

- Kendelle Hodges

Junior Male Mountain Bike Cyclist of the Year

- Michael Baker

- Shaun O'Connor

- Rhys Willemse

Junior Female Mountain Bike Cyclist of the Year

- Holly Baarspul

- Shelley Flood

- Rebecca Henderson

Junior Male BMX Cyclist of the Year

- Michael Chasteauneuf

- Anthony Dean

- Sam Willoughby

Junior Female BMX Cyclist of the Year

- Rachel Bracken

- Lauren Reynolds

SBS Television Coach of the Year

- Wade Bootes

- Matt Gilmore

- Iam McKenzie

2009 Scody People's Choice Cyclist of the Year

The finalists nominated by popular vote are:

- Brendan Bailey

- Caroline Buchanan

- Cadel Evans

- Simon Gerrans

- Jared Graves

- Anna Meares

- Mark Renshaw

- Sam Willoughby

Cycling Australia Media Awards - Keith Esson Regional Media Award

- 666 ABC Canberra - Jim Trail & Andrea Ho

- Canberra Times

- Ballarat Courier

Cycling Australia Media Awards - Best Photo

- Damian Breach - Australian Mountain Bike

- CJ Farquharson - womenscycling.net

- Sarah Reed - Adelaide Advertiser

Cycling Australia Media Awards - Best Story

- Mark Falahey, Mike Tomalaris & John Flynn - SBS Television

- Samantha Lane - Sport & Style

- Andrea Williamson, Peter Walsh & Roger Wills - 891 ABC Adelaide

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed