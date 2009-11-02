Cycling Australia announce people's choice finalists

Simon Gerrans (Cervélo TestTeam), 29, wins Vuelta a España stage 10 to Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cycling Australia has unveiled eight riders nominated by the public for its 2009 People’s Choice Cyclist of the Year award. Nominations include Australia’s first International Cycling Union (UCI) World Road Champion Cadel Evans and Grand Tour stage winner Simon Gerrans.

The national body is now inviting Australian cycling fans to select their winner of the eight nominations. The winner will be announced at the Jayco Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards in Melbourne, Victoria on November 22, 2009.

Voting will close at midnight Friday 6, November 2009 AEST. Voting is open to Australian residents only and all those who lodge a nomination will go in the draw for a prize pack, which includes flights and accommodation to attend the awards night.

Other finalists include Mountain Bike World Champions Caroline Buchanan and Jared Graves, Mark Cavendish’s lead-out man Mark Renshaw and track World Cup gold medallist Anna Measres.

Visit Cycling Australia's finalist page to vote for your favourite from the final eight

Finalists are: Brendan Bailey, Caroline Buchanan, Cadel Evans, Simon Gerrans, Jared Graves, Anna Meares, Mark Renshaw and Sam Willoughby.

