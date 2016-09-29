Cycling Australia announces 2017 national championships calendar

Sam Davis putting in for his Avanti teammates (Image credit: Neil Walker)

Cycling Australia has announced the calendar for its 2017 national championships, with the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships set to be decided in Ballarat on January 4-8.

The 2017 calendar actually begin this year with the Paracycling National Track National Championships and the Omnium Cycling Track National Championships December 14-16 in Melbourne, followed by the Madison National Championships on December 17.

The Junior National Track Championships are scheduled for Sydney February 22-25, while the Elite and U19 Track National Championships follow the next month on March 2-5 in Brisbaine. The Masters Track National Championships follow March 8-11 in Sydney.

The Paracycling Road National Championships are scheduled for Warrnambool on April 28 and 29. The U19 Road National Championships will take place in Geelong June 16-18, while the Junior Road National Championships will be in Launceston September 1-3.

The Masters Road National Championships are scheduled for Queensland and will take place either August 22-24 or August 29-September 1.

Cycling Australia 2017 National Championships Calendar:

Para Cycling Track National Championships – December 14-16, 2016, Melbourne (Hisense)

Omnium Cycling Track National Championships – December 14-16, 2016, Melbourne (DISC)

Madison National Championships – December 17, 2016, Melbourne (DISC)

Mars Road National Championships – January 4-8, Ballarat

Junior Track National Championships – February 22-25, Sydney

Track National Championships – March 2-5, Brisbane

Masters Track National Championships – March 8-11, Sydney

Para Cycling Road National Championships – April 28-19, Warrnambool

U19 Road National Championships – June 16-18, Geelong

Junior Road National Championships – September 1-3, Launceston

Masters Road National Championships – August 22-24 or August 29-September 1, Queensland