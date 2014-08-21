Cunego to leave Lampre-Merida

Image 1 of 4 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 2008 Worlds: Elite men's podium (L-R) of Damiano Cunego (Italy), Alessandro Ballan (Italy) and Matti Breschel (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego may be on his way out of Lampre-Merida after ten years with the Italian team. His contract expires the end of this year, and he is said not to have been offered a new contract, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 32-year old has not had a successful season this year. His best placings have been fourth in both the GP di Lugano and the Strade Bianche. He is scheduled to ride the Vuelta a España and may be hoping that a top performance there will help.

The Italian newspaper reported that there has been interest shown by Androni Giocattoli and Neri Sottoli, but no offers have been made. He is said to have received offers from Bretagne-Seche, a French Professional Continental team, and from Vini Fantini-Nippo, a Continental-ranked team hoping to move up to the Professional Continental status in 2015.

Cunego, "the little Prince", turned pro in 2002 as a 20-year-old with Saeco, where he rode for three seasons before moving to Lampre. In 2004, he won the Giro d'Italia, with four stage wins, as well as the Giro di Lombardia, which he won again in 2007 and 2008. He also won the Amstel Gold Race in 2008. He was best young rider at the 2006 Tour de France and won two stages at the 2009 Vuelta a España.