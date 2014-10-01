Cummings signs for MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 3 Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the start line for the final stage at Tour Méditerranéen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 2014 Tour Méditerranéen champion Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium with legendary former pro Raymond Poulidor (Image credit: Sirotti)

Stephen Cummings is the latest rider to sign for MTN-Qhubeka. The British rider joins the likes of Tyler Farrar, Matt Goss and former teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen, as one of the riders to be snatched up by the South African squad.

“I really can't wait to be part of this project and meet up with the team,” Cummings said in a press release issued by the team on Wednesday morning. “There is a wonderful group of riders that have already enjoyed success and with the new wave of exciting signings, I feel sure I can help add to this. I am also looking forward to riding again with Eddy Boasson Hagen and helping to achieve the results his talent deserves.”

Cummings has been heavily linked with the team for some time. He joins from BMC, where he has spent the last three years. The 33-year-old will form part of the squad’s Classics team, an area they see as important for gaining a wildcard entry into the Tour de France. Importantly for MTN-Qhubeka, he has a wealth of Grand Tour experience to draw on as well, with seven three-week races in his legs. However, he wasn’t selected for one this season.

Cummings turned professional in 2005 with the Belgian team Landbouwkrediet-Colnago and has raced with Discovery Channel, Barloworld and Team Sky, as well as BMC. His best performances on the road include a stage win at the Vuelta a España and the Tour of Beijing in 2012. This season he won his first stage race at the Tour Med. He took silver in the team pursuit on the track at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

“I see it as a positive progression despite having been on World Tour teams the last few years,” said Cummings. “I hope to improve even more next year and also race for stage and road race wins but in the same instance, assist the team strongly at all times so we all can obtain the best results possible.”