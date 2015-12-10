CULT withdraws from Pro Continental team sponsorship

Rasmus Christian Quaade's (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) moustache is easy to spot in the peloton (Image credit: ASO)

The financial problems for the Pro Continental team CULT Energy continue as CULT has withdrawn its support of the Danish team.

The squad has already been granted a Pro Continental licence for 2016, but reports have emerged that the team has struggled to pay salaries for the riders in the second half of this season.

CULT was signed on as co-title sponsor with Stölting Cycling GmbH from January 1, but claimed that Stölting had not fulfilled its part of the bargain. Stölting refuted that claim, stating it has fulfilled all its promises regarding the purchase of equipment, and suggested that CULT wanted out because it could not afford to continue its commitment to the team.

"Stölting Cycling GmbH is working to find a solution to keep the team active in 2016. More news will follow with new developments," an announcement stated.

The team signed several high-profile riders for the coming season including Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek and Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen.