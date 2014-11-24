Cult Energy parts with manager Weyland

Image 1 of 3 Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 3 of 3 Swedish time trial champion Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Cult Energy squad today announced it has parted ways with team manager Christian Weyland with immediate effect, and is now seeking a co-title sponsor.

The press released stated, “With immediate effect, we have decided to dismiss the partnership with Christian Weyland. He simply failed to fulfill our expectations as a trustful partner and this is undoubtedly the right choice for the team.

"As team owners we have certain values and obligations to run things professionally along with a sound amount of stability and we won’t compromise our integrity by continuing the partnership with Weyland," new team manager Christa Skelde said.

Skelde confirmed the support of title sponsor Cult Energy, but said they are still seeking a secondary sponsor.

"Cult are showing their fantastic support and passion for this project and they support our decision morally and economically until we find a co-sponsor," Skelde said.

Brian Sørensen, Cult Energy owner said he could not measure the value the team has given the company over the past two years. "Cult are now on top of the market in Denmark so obviously, we have a huge interest in making this project succeed. We have a special agreement with Skelde that goes beyond normal contract deals. We fully support their decision and we're backing up financially until a co-sponsor is found."

A Continental team this year, the squad applied as a Pro Continental team for 2015, but the status has yet to be confirmed by the UCI. The team signed Fabian Wegmann from the Garmin-Sharp WorldTour team, Linus Gerdemann from MTN-Qhubeka, Gustav Larssen from IAM Cycling and Russell Downing (NFTO) for the coming year, in addition to a number of promising young riders.