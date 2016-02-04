Cromwell goes all in for Rio Olympics
Missed selection for 2012 games in London fuels Australian's quest to make 2016 team
When Tiffany Cromwell arrived back in Australia during the off-season a week ahead of her still-in-transit bike, she came up with creative ways to build fitness ahead of the Tour of Margaret River pro-am event.
Her varied slate of activities included yoga, hiking and a competitive paddle boarding race, but on the seventh day, Cromwell took on a discipline that might prove something of an omen for the year to come – the Brazilian martial art of capoeira, which combines elements of dance and acrobatics.
The Rio Olympic Games loom large on the horizon of Cromwell’s 2016, of course, and after the disappointment of missing out on selection for the London Olympics four years ago, she is determined to make amends this time around. Based on her performances over the intervening period, certainly, it would be a surprise if Cromwell weren’t on the plane to Brazil come August.
