Criterium du Dauphine: Adam Yates closes on White jersey with dogged ride to Meribel

Image 1 of 4 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line as the Clasica San Sebastian winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Dan Martin and Adam Yates finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome (Sky) checks his rivals on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) Adam Yates retained his top ten position at the Criterium du Dauphine with a dogged display in the mountains on stage 6 to Meribel.

The British rider was unable to follow when Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked inside the final kilometre but by finishing eight on the stage, and four seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), he moved within six seconds of the best young rider’s white jersey. With one stage remaining he is locked in a three-way battle for the jersey with the Frenchman and the ever-improving Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) who is 39 seconds off the white jersey.



