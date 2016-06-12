Trending

Criterium du Dauphine: Adam Yates closes on White jersey with dogged ride to Meribel

Orica-GreenEdge rider only six seconds behind Alaphilippe

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line as the Clasica San Sebastian winner

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line as the Clasica San Sebastian winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin and Adam Yates finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Dan Martin and Adam Yates finish stage 5 at the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) checks his rivals on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Sky) checks his rivals on stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) Adam Yates retained his top ten position at the Criterium du Dauphine with a dogged display in the mountains on stage 6 to Meribel.

The British rider was unable to follow when Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked inside the final kilometre but by finishing eight on the stage, and four seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), he moved within six seconds of the best young rider’s white jersey. With one stage remaining he is locked in a three-way battle for the jersey with the Frenchman and the ever-improving Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) who is 39 seconds off the white jersey.