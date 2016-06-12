Criterium du Dauphine: Adam Yates closes on White jersey with dogged ride to Meribel
Orica-GreenEdge rider only six seconds behind Alaphilippe
Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) Adam Yates retained his top ten position at the Criterium du Dauphine with a dogged display in the mountains on stage 6 to Meribel.
The British rider was unable to follow when Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked inside the final kilometre but by finishing eight on the stage, and four seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), he moved within six seconds of the best young rider’s white jersey. With one stage remaining he is locked in a three-way battle for the jersey with the Frenchman and the ever-improving Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) who is 39 seconds off the white jersey.
