Appendectomy forces de la Cruz out of Criterium du Dauphine

David de la Cruz has been pulled from Etixx-Quick Step's Criterium du Dauphine squad having undergone an appendectomy in Girona's Hospital de Palamos. The 27-year-old started the Giro d'Italia last month with the team but was a non-starter on stage 16 while sitting in 36th place on the general classification.

De la Cruz described his disappointment with having to miss the important pre-Tour de France race considering his current form.

"I'm upset, because the condition was there, despite having to abandon the Giro d'Italia, and I was eager to race Dauphiné, especially as last year I came 13th in the GC," de la Cruz said. "But things are as they are, so I will now take a rest."

The former Caja Rural and NetApp-Endura rider will have three weeks off the bike to recover before resuming his training. As a consequence, de la Cruz's racing programme for the second half of the season will be adjusted accordingly with a third Vuelta a Espana appearance in August a possibility.

"Once I'll return to training I will talk to the team about my program and goals for the remaining of the season, because now I'm even more motivated to show what I can do," added de la Cruz, who is out of contract at the end of the 2016 season.

Etixx-Quick-Step are yet to name their squad for the Criterium du Dauphine, which begins on Sunday.