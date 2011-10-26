Crank the Shield returns for 2012

Image 1 of 11 Start to the 2009 Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 2 of 11 The feast (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 3 of 11 Lake area (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 4 of 11 Riding at Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 5 of 11 Marc Givener at Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 6 of 11 A town sign along the way (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 7 of 11 Crank the Shield camp breakfast (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 8 of 11 Day 2 at Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 9 of 11 A women at the Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 10 of 11 Bags are transported at Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 11 of 11 Ontario scenery at Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield)

After taking a year off in 2011, the Crank the Shield mountain bike stage race will return in 2012. The event will be held in Ontario, Canada, on September 14 - 16, 2012.

The organizers, Chico racing, have promised drier trail conditions, up to 25 percent more singletrack and new stage formats for the bi-annual event. New for 2012, a two-day version of Crank the Shield is also happening, for riders who can't get off on Friday, but can get off on the weekend.

"It's a lollipop format, where riders will re-use the best of our camps, Camp White Pine for both Friday and Saturday nights' accommodations," said Sean Ruppel of Chico Racing.

"This will allow a totally new course for Saturday, weaving riders through more singletrack, epic backcountry riding and some spectacular backroad scenery. Boggy, rutted out ATV trails need not apply!"

What it also means is that riders will sleep in the same beds both nights.

For more information on Crank the Shield, log onto www.cranktheshield.com.