Craddock and Haga confirmed with Argos-Shimano

Image 1 of 5 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) nearly got on the podium for third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) on the topic of being one of the young guns in the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Chad Haga (Optum) tries to respond to the attacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Chad Haga (Optum) heads into the final stage in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) happy after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lawson Craddock and Chad Haga will join Team Argos-Shimano for two years as of the 2014 season. The two, who currently ride for Continental-ranked American teams, had earlier been linked to the Dutch WorldTour team.

Craddock, 21, is currently fifth overall in the US Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado, riding for Bontrager Cycling Team. He was eighth overall and best young rider in the 2013 Amgen Tour of California, and won a stage and was second overall in Le Tryptyque des Monts et Chateaux.

“Development was the primary factor in my decision to join Team Argos-Shimano. For me to continue to progress as a rider, the immediate focus needs to be on my development, not necessarily on my results,” he said. “I am confident that Team Argos-Shimano has the plan, infrastructure and team philosophy to help me achieve my goals as a cyclist.”

Haga, now with Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, was tenth overall in this year's Tour of California. He won the prologue at the Tour of Elk Grove and was second overall at the Credito Agricola Costa Azul.

He described himself as “a GC rider, as I can climb and time trial well. On Team Argos-Shimano I hope to develop myself as a GC rider and a domestique in mountainous races.

“I chose Team Argos-Shimano because of their support structure. I really believe that they can help me become a better rider as they have done with many young riders, so that I can reach my full potential.”

Team manager Iwan Spekenbrink was “delighted” with his new signings. “We are looking forward to working with them. To help them grow not only as riders but also as individuals, we will give them access to our coaching staff, innovation and science experts, and the best training conditions.”