Court denies Armstrong request to stop SCA case

Lance Armstrong liked to control the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Texas Supreme Court has denied Lance Armstrong's request to block a case against him by insurance company SCA. He will now be required to testify under oath on June 12, in a case in which he may have to pay back an estimated 12 million dollars.

The insurance companies had paid him bonuses for winning the Tour de France, but eventually refused to do so because of claims of doping. He sued for the money, swearing under oath that he had not doped. The parties reached a voluntary settlement.

In light of the USADA's reasoned decision and Armstrong's doping confession, SCA filed suit to regain the money it paid him. The Texan has repeatedly fought the action in court.

"SCA is pleased that it will get an opportunity to hold Mr. Armstrong accountable for his outrageous conduct during our prior legal proceedings," Jeff Tillotson, SCA's attorney, told USA TODAY Sports. "Our position is simple. No one should be able to relentlessly perjure themselves and get away with it."

Armstrong is now scheduled to be deposed on June 12, according to the Dallas News, by the same SCA attorney who deposed him earlier when he denied having doped.