New Zealand names partial long team for mountain bike Worlds

Twelve junior riders confirmed for South Africa

Amber Johnston in action

(Image credit: Alan Ofsoski)

New Zealand selected junior riders for a short list team for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in South Africa in late August. The under 19 squad includes 12 confirmed riders and four riders still to be confirmed for the championships at Pietermaritzburg on August 28 to September 1.

The full team will be named next month.

New Zealand under 19 team (Confirmed riders so far)
Cross country
Harriet Beaven
Sam Gaze
Amber Johnston
Brad Jones
Ben Oliver
Craig Oliver

Downhill
Lawrence Cawte
Carl Goodwin
Joshua McCombie
Leo Sandler
Kyle Lockwood
Jamahl Stringer

Riders to be confirmed
Cross country
Simon Lawson

Downhill
Raphael Kammlein-Cutler
Connor Harvey
Michael Melles