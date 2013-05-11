New Zealand names partial long team for mountain bike Worlds

Amber Johnston in action (Image credit: Alan Ofsoski)

New Zealand selected junior riders for a short list team for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in South Africa in late August. The under 19 squad includes 12 confirmed riders and four riders still to be confirmed for the championships at Pietermaritzburg on August 28 to September 1.

The full team will be named next month.

New Zealand under 19 team (Confirmed riders so far)

Cross country

Harriet Beaven

Sam Gaze

Amber Johnston

Brad Jones

Ben Oliver

Craig Oliver

Downhill

Lawrence Cawte

Carl Goodwin

Joshua McCombie

Leo Sandler

Kyle Lockwood

Jamahl Stringer

Riders to be confirmed

Cross country

Simon Lawson

Downhill

Raphael Kammlein-Cutler

Connor Harvey

Michael Melles