Countdown to Olympic Games in Rio - Gallery

Image 1 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) previews the road course Image 2 of 33 Chris Froome with Adam Yates during the Team GB training ride Image 3 of 33 Chris Froome puts in an effort during a Team GB training ride Image 4 of 33 Louis Meintjes and South African teammate Daryl Impey were joined by Wiggle-High5 team manager Rochelle Gilmore on a training ride Image 5 of 33 A fan gets a selfie with Chris Froome Image 6 of 33 The men's Team GB squad for the road race squeeze in a photo during their training ride Image 7 of 33 The Australian men train on the velodrome in Rio Image 8 of 33 The Olympic rings in Rio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 The Rio Olympic park (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 The Rio velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 The Rio velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 The Rio velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 The Rio velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 The Rio velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Russians train on the velodrome in Rio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 33 Russians train on the velodrome in Rio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 33 Russians train on the velodrome in Rio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 33 The Rio Olympic park (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 33 The velodrome in Rio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 33 The Rio Olympic park (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 The Rio Olympic park (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 The Australian women train on the velodrome in Rio Image 23 of 33 Stephanie Morton (Australia) Image 24 of 33 Matthew Glaetzer of Australia practices during a track cycling training session at the Rio Olympic Velodrome Image 25 of 33 Cuba's Marlies Mejias Garcia (L) and Brazil's Gideoni Monteiro Image 26 of 33 Germay women excited to get to the Rio velodrome Image 27 of 33 The German team pursuiters train on the velodrome Image 28 of 33 The German team pursuiters train on the velodrome Image 29 of 33 Viktor Manakov, one of the few remaining Russian track cyclists, training at a hotel car park Image 30 of 33 German cyclists preview the road course Image 31 of 33 Russian cyclists train on the velodrome despite an IOC ruling decimating their ranks Image 32 of 33 The Australian team take a selfie at the velodrome Image 33 of 33 The velodrome in Rio (Image credit: Sirotti)

The athletes are filing into Brazil for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, with most of the competitors in the men's and women's road races already taking to the course for a preview.

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy), one of the favourites to win the gold on Saturday, took to the course on Wednesday morning with his teammates.

The velodrome has been holding regular training sessions, with Australia, Germany, and Russia testing out the boards.

Cyclingnews will be bringing full coverage of the Olympic Games.

