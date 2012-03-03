Could a lack of doughnuts really push Contador away from Riis and Saxobank?

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador are all smiles after the jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador and Bjarne Riis address questions at the press conference in Murat (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador can return to racing in August, but the question still remains over which team he will join. The Danish media reported on Friday that the Spaniard may not wish to return to Team Saxo Bank but is planning to sign with Movistar – a report which was soundly denied by all parties.

Contador's contract with Saxo Bank became void when he was given a two-year doping-related suspension.

An anonymous source told the Danish newspaper BT that Contador was “displeased” with Saxo Bank and was therefore looking to leave the team. There were said to be three reasons for his dissatisfaction. One was the unsatisfactory sporting level of the team supporting him at the 2011 Tour de France, with another being his disagreement with the team's dietary recommendations and restrictions. Specifically, he was said to be denied the doughnuts he is fond of.

He was also said to be unhappy with Bjarne Riis's “very controlling” method of running the team.

Contador's brother and manager, Fran, was the first to deny the story, telling sporten.dk that “We will be in talks with Bjarne soon, and Alberto would like to continue working with him.”

Saxo Bank denied there were any problems. “We have repeatedly said that we would like to continue working with Alberto when he can race again, and Alberto have clearly expressed that he sees things the same way. This is what we relate to, not rumor,” team spokesman Anders Damgaard told the Ritzau news agency.

“We can honestly say we did not recognize the discontent, as one anonymous source now claims to have knowledge of. This seems a bit like a publicity stunt.”

Movistar has also denied the story, according to Ekstrabladet.dk.