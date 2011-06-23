Cornish receives two-year ban for nandrolone

Cycling Australia has imposed a two-year sanction on former Genesys rider, John Cornish.

Cornish tested positive for the anabolic agent nandrolone during last year’s Goulburn-Citi Classic in September.

The Victorian cyclist finished 24th in the prologue, and 50th in the road race.

The two-year ban, which was backdated to the date of his provisional suspension, means he will be ineligible to participate as an athlete or support person in sport until 19 October 2012.