Cooke extends Saxo Bank contract

Team Saxo Bank has extended Baden Cooke's contract for another year, the Australian signing on to ride the 2011 season with Bjarne Riis' squad.

The 32-year-old will continue at the team, which will be known as Saxo Bank-SunGard in 2011, having moved there at the end of 2009 and developed into a key domestique for its Spring Classics campaign. That was seen during this year's editions of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, where he did vital work for Fabian Cancellara, who won both races.

"I'm very happy to able to continue on this fantastic team. It's been a great season with a lot of new and exciting experiences and I'm looking forward to another season," said Cooke.

"I'm going to work really hard this coming winter to be able to hit the spring classics in peak shape," he added.

And while team owner Bjarne Riis has had to contend with the threat posed by the new Luxembourg outfit - built by two of his ex-staff members - which has already poached several of his key riders, he's pleased the Australian will remain at the squad for another season.

"Baden has proven to be a solid rider for the team and a great overall support even though he has been struck by injuries this season. I'm sure he has more in store for us and he might just become a key figure during the spring classics in the coming season," said Riis.