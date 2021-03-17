Continental releases SUV-Allrounder category of commuter tyres

Continental has released two new commuter-oriented tyres, one for traditional bikes and one that's e-bike specific. The Ruban and eRuban Plus make up a new category of tyres that the brand calls SUV-Allrounder.

Continental says that the two new tyres, with their wide-profile and big knobs, took inspiration from mountain bike tyres. However, unlike mountain bike tyres, the new tyres will be more efficient on tarmac. A fast-rolling centre tread combined with large side-knobs means that commuters can quickly dash down the road, or drop into sectors of dirt path and singletrack if they want to.

The Tyres feature Continental's PureGrip compound, which provides grip, elasticity, and durability. The tubeless version of the Ruben features ShieldWall, a woven fabric that provides puncture protection and lowers rolling resistance. The tyres also use PolyX Breaker technology, which was borrowed from car tyres and provides additional durability and puncture protection.

(Image credit: Continental)

The Ruban is available in clincher or tubeless-ready versions and in sizes ranging from 27.5x2.1in to 29x2.6in. On the clincher version, a reflective sidewall option is also available. While the Ruben is designed for regular bikes, Continental says it can also be used on e-bikes rated up to 25 kph/15 mph.

The eRuban Plus is only available as a clincher, and it comes in sizes ranging from 26x2.3in to 29x2.6in. It also can be bought with a reflective sidewall. Continental says it can be used on e-bikes rated up to 45 kph/ 27 mph.

Pricing for the Ruban starts at €25.90 while the eRuban Plus starts at €31.90, and both tyres can be bought now from Continental distributors.