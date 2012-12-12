Contador must pay 37,500 Euros in court costs
CAS notified rider of payment for expenses
Alberto Contador must pay 37,500 Euros towards the expenses of the lawsuit brought before the Court of Arbitation for Sport which saw him end up with a two-year suspension. The Court notified the Saxo-Tinkoff rider of this “contribution” last week, according to the Spanish media.
This ruling is believed to only concern the costs, and apparently does not involve the 2.4 million Euro fine requested by the UCI.
Under the CAS ruling from last February, Contador must pay the expenses of the UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency. The Spanish newspaper El Pais said the agencies claimed expenses, respectively, of 147,00 Euros and 308,000 Euros, for a total of 455,000 Euros. The Spaniard must now pay only less than 10 percent of that total.
The ruling does not include his own legal bills, which El Pais estimated to be around 700,000 Euros.
