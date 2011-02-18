Contador expected to start Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) was the focus of media attention. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giro d'Italia race director Angelo Zomegnan says there is no need to formally invite Alberto Contador to this year's event because he is expecting the Spaniard to be at the start line in Turin.

"If [Bjarne] Riis acquires him, he comes to race. It is not necessary to invite him, because his teams have already qualified for the big stage races," Zomegnan told the German news agency dpa.

On Tuesday, Contador's one-year ban for Clenbuterol was overturned by the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation and authorised to make his debut for new team Saxo Bank-Sungard at the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal.

Zomegnan struck a deal with Contador for the 2011 edition at Liege-Bastogne-Liege last year when the Spaniard was racing for Astana. It's believed Contador will try and emulate the feats of Miguel Indurain and win both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France in the same season. Contador won the 2008 Giro d'Italia.

It is yet to be confirmed if either the UCI or WADA will appeal this week's verdict.

"That's their right and they have got a month to do so," Contador told AS. "Nevertheless, I feel a lot more relaxed and we will continue working on this in the knowledge that there might be an appeal."