Contador case to be heard by CAS in early June

Alberto Contador now knows when he will have his hearing in court. His case will be pleaded from June 6 to 8 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, three and a half weeks prior to the start of the Tour de France.

The CAS announced the hearing schedule on Friday. The hearings in the two separate cases of UCI v. Contador and the WADA v. Contador will be hold on those three days.

The UCI and WADA are appealing the decision of the Spanish Cycling Federation not to take action against Contador for his positive test for Clenbuterol during the 2010 Tour de France. The Federation dropped the doping charge against him, saying it was not proven that he had purposely ingested the substance.

The UCI decided to appeal that decision after a review of the file left it unconvinced that Contador had proven the positive doping control stemmed from eating contaminated meat. WADA did not explain its reasons for appealing.

CAS has already said that it hopes to be able to issue its decision by the end of June and therefore before the start of the Tour de France.