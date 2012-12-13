Contador and UCI reach settlement on Clenbuterol doping case fine

Image 1 of 3 'El Pistolero' Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) fires again in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador speaks with the press in Madrid. (Image credit: Jacinto Vidarte) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador's doping-related case before the Court of Arbitraiton for Sport has now been closed. The CAS said that Contador and the UCI had reached a private settlement on the proposed fine and has therefore “officially terminated the arbitraiton.”

Contador was given a two-year back-dated suspension for his positive doping control for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France. He returned to racing in August of this year and subsequently won the Vuelta a Espana.

When it issued its decision in February finding Contador guilty of a doping violation, the CAS said that it would rule later on the UCI's request to impose a fine, said to be 2.4 million Euros, on the rider.

In a statement issued today, the court said that “However, the CAS has been informed of an amicable settlement between the UCI and A.Contador regarding this issue and has officially terminated the arbitration.”

Details of the settlement were not released.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Contador must pay 37,500 Euros in court costs for the UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency.