Trending

CONI suspends Riccò

Italian banned from worldwide competition

Riccardo Riccò (Meridiana-Kamen)

Riccardo Riccò (Meridiana-Kamen)
(Image credit: Team Meridiana-Kamen)

The Italian Olympic Committee's Anti-doping Tribunal has suspended Riccardo Riccò, the CONI announced today, a move which will prevent the Italian from returning to global competition with his new team, Meridiana-Kamen.

Related Articles

Riccò hospitalized for possible kidney ailment

Italian police investigate Riccò for blood doping

Ricco to be questioned about blood doping investigation

Tests prove Riccò had blood transfusion, Dutch newspaper says

Ricco still in a serious condition with heart and lung infections

Riccò released from hospital

Vacansoleil fires Riccò over doping

Riccò's Italian Olympic Committee hearing postponed

Riccò wants to make a comeback

Ricco lashes out at doping accusations

Riccò registered with Merdiana-Kamen team

Riccò suspended by Italian Cycling Federation

Riccò has not proven fitness to race, says Italian federation doctor

Riccò sought to compete in the Tour of Serbia starting June 13, but the CONI's anti-doping prosecutor followed upon action from the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) to ban him from competition based upon an alleged anti-doping violation.

Riccò was admitted to an intensive care unit in February, and it was widely reported that his medical crisis was the result of a botched blood transfusion, although the rider himself adamantly denies this.

His Vacansoleil-DCM team sacked him over the news, and Riccò was suspended by the FCI last week until he could prove that he was healthy enough to compete.

The move from the CONI goes one step further, finally taking disciplinary action against Riccò for "use or attempted use of prohibited methods".

 