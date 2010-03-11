CONI requests two-year ban for Bosisio

Gabriele Bosisio (LPR Brakes-Farnese Vini) tested positive for EPO (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has requested a two-year ban for former LPR Brakes rider Gabriele Bosisio, who will face the Italian Anti-doping Tribunal (TNA) next month.

Bosisio, 29, tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test conducted on September 2, 2009. The test was a targeted control, carried out by the International Cycling Union (UCI), which had detected irregularities in his biological passport blood profile.

The Italian was provisionally suspended by the UCI on October 6, 2009, and will now front a TNA tribunal hearing on April 28. In addition to a two-year ban, CONI has also requested economic sanctions be imposed against Bosisio, in accordance with the UCI's anti-doping regulations.

A winner of a stage at the 2008 Giro d'Italia and wearer of the race leader's jersey that same year, Bosisio has continued to maintain his innocence since the announcement of the original test results.

Last month, Bosisio's teammate at LPR-Brakes, Danilo Di Luca, was issued a two-year ban and 280,000 Euro fine for his use of EPO-CERA during the 2009 Giro d'Italia. The Professional Continental squad folded at the end of the 2009 season.

