Bosisio repeats innocence at CONI hearing

Italy's Gabriele Bosisio insists on his innocence after September's doping positive. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Gabriele Bosisio denied at an Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) hearing in Rome today that he used the blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO). He tested positive in an out-of-competition control two months ago.

"I have never taken EPO and I repeat that I am innocent," he said, according to L'Equipe.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) tested Bosisio September 2 at his home in Rogeno, Italy. Bosisio's case was the second EPO case for Fabio Bordonali's LPR Brakes team this season.

Danilo Di Luca finished second overall in this year's Giro d'Italia, but tests later revealed he used third generation EPO, CERA. LPR Brakes suspended Di Luca in August after counter-analysis confirmed the test results.

Bosisio won a stage and wore the leader's maglia rosa at last year's Giro d'Italia. In 2007, he won the Olympic test race in Beijing, China.

He faces a possible two-year ban from cycling. CONI will likely make its recommendation to the Italian anti-doping tribunal (TNA) in the coming month.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed