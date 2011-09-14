Compton skips CrossVegas

Image 1 of 2 Katie Compton (Rabobank Giant) riding the cobbles (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 2 Katie Compton claimed another World Cup win in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Seven-time US National Champion Katie Compton will not participate in the 5th annual UCI C1 Clif Bar CrossVegas held on September 14 in Las Vegas.

Rabobank Giant Offroad’s newest member will begin her season at the first US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross (USGP) New Belgium Cup on October 8-9 in Fort Collins, Colorado followed by a season focused on the US National Championships, Gazet van Antwerpen (GvA) Trophee events, UCI World Cup series and the world championships.

"I won't be racing Vegas this year," Compton told Cyclingnews. "My 'cross season won't start until the first USGP races in October and then I'll head to Czech Republic for the first World Cup. I decided to start racing a little later this year so I can have a mental and physical break after the mountain bike season."

Compton recently concluded a lengthy mountain bike season at the UCI Elite Women’s World Championships where she placed 40th, and a lap down, behind title winner Catherine Pendrel. She noted disappointment with regard to her performances during the mountain bike World Cup season, but will now take a short break before embarking on what she hopes is a more successful 2011-12 cyclo-cross season.

"I feel unsatisfied with my mountain bike season, I had some good and bad days but never felt like I pulled it together and had a great day, so that was disappointing," Compton said. "My last race was mountain bike Worlds and that was a fairly forgettable experience. I liked racing a full World Cup season and learned a lot so that is a bonus and I'm eager to ride better and give it another go next season."

Compton will target the UCI World Cup cyclo-cross series that begins at Plzen and move on to Tabor, Koksijde, Namur, Heusden-Zolder, Lievin and Hoogerheide. She will then attempt to secure her first ‘cross world-title in Koksijde on January 29. She will also participate in some of the GvA Trophee events.

In the US, she will participate in the USGP New Belgium Cup along with the USGP Derby City Cup on November 12-13 in Louisville, Kentucky along with UCI3 Cincinnati Cyclo-cross Festival held from November 4-6 in Ohio and US Cyclo-cross National Championships held January 6-8 in Madison, Wisconsin.

"My goals this year are the World Championships, World Cup overall and to defend my national championship," Compton said. "I'd also like to have a strong season where I feel well and have strong fast legs at the end instead of the beginning."

Compton spent the previous seasons competing under American sponsor Planet Bike. She transferred to Rabobank Giant Offroad Team at the end of a successful 2010-11 season where she rode four World Cup events and placed second at the World Championships in St Wendel, Germany.

"I love my new team, everyone involved with the team from riders and staff are super easy to work with, inclusive and fun," Compton said. "The support is great and I like having teammates and being part of something bigger."