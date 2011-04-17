Compton's race abruptly ended by bee sting

Katie Compton (Giant Rabobank) rides just behind the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Rabobank-Giant's Katie Compton was racing in fourth place in the cross country at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, on Saturday afternoon when her race came to an abrupt halt. To those spectating and even to her fellow competitors, Compton seemed to suddenly and mysteriously disappear from the race. She was last spotted in the midst of a solo chase with just over two laps to go in the seven-lap race.

"Compton was stung by a bee and went into anaphylaxis immediately after the sting," said her husband Mark Legg to Cyclingnews.

"Fortunately a spectator had an Epi Pen which stabilized Katie until the paramedics arrived to administer more meds."

It's not the first time Compton has battled severe medical issues which have terminated her races. For a time, she was plagued by sudden onset severe muscle cramps - a problem she has since resolved after much research and experimentation.

She also had to end a US Pro XCT race in Birmingham, Alabama a few years ago due to a severe asthma attack that led to hospitalization.

According to Legg, the last time Compton was stung by a bee during racing was at the Val di Sole World Cup in Italy last July. In that race, the sting happened on the final lap, and she was able to finish fourth.

"(It was) another scary medical situation for Katie," said Legg. "Apparently her bee sting allergy has progressed worse than we expected."

Compton begins her travel to Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Sunday. She will race the first UCI World Cup of 2011 there next weekend.

