Compton looking forward to mid-season break

Katie Compton (Giant Rabobank) rides just behind the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) is looking forward to a mid-season break from racing so she can return home and focus on her training.

Compton finished as the top American, in 16th place, at the UCI cross country World Cup in Offenburg, Germany on Sunday. Speaking of her race, she said, "That was such a fast race. There was no place to recover. You had to go for it the whole time. It was five minutes faster than last year, and it was the same course and same conditions."

The mountain biker and cyclo-cross racer is staying in Europe for one more week so she can compete in the Jelenia Gora Trophy - Maja Wloszczowska MTB Race on Sunday, June 5, before returning to her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a month off the racing circuit. Compton, who has never previously been to Poland, is opting to go to the race named after the current elite women's cross country world champion instead of the Teva Games.

"I felt better in Offenburg, but I still feel like there is room for improvement," Compton told Cyclingnews. "I need to get a little more high end.

"Once I get home in June, I'll do some intensity. I'll get on the track and work on some speed. It'll be good for the second half of the season. I'm going to go home and recover but will keep training. I don't have as much fitness as I need yet, so I'll have a break from racing, but will keep building my form."

The US short track national champion will be at home for most of June, and she'll skip the US Pro XCT race in Wisconsin later in the month.

"In June, we'll go to the Aspen food and wine festival and that will be our treat - some good wine and sushi."

In July, Compton will contest the next two UCI cross country World Cups in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, and Windham, New York, United States as well as the US national championships in Sun Valley, Idaho.