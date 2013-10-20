Compton opens World Cup season with silver medal

Image 1 of 3 Vos is congratulated by Katie Compton. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Logan Owen moved up dramatically on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 US champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) finished 8th at Kermiscross, his best result in Europe thus far in the 2013-2014 season (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclo-cross Collective) began the 2013-2014 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup season in fine fashion on Sunday, placing second in the elite women's race in Valkenburg, Netherlands.

Compton, who topped the elite women's World Cup standings last season, was 1:35 behind winner Marianne Vos, who crossed the finish line in 37:56. Nikki Harris rounded out the podium, placing third, 17 seconds behind Compton.

Three other American racers finished within the top-20 of the elite women's race. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) finished 13th in the race, only 4:05 behind Vos. Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) finished her race only six seconds behind Antonneau in 15th place. Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) completed her race only two spots and 30 seconds behind Kemmerer. Christine Vardaros (BABOCO Cycling Team) was two laps behind, in 39th place.

In the men's race, Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist), the reigning US cyclo-cross national champion, was the sole American representative and he finished 4:49 behind the race's winner, Lars van der Haar, in 30th place.

In his first World Cup race as an U23 racer, Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) paced the Americans' effort, placing 21st in the race. Owen was 3:18 behind the winner, Michael Vanthourenhout. Americans Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) also contested the race and finished one lap behind.

The three American junior men who competed in Valkenburg finished within five minutes of the race winner, Lucas Dubau. Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team) topped the Americans' effort by placing 27th, 3:58 behind Lucas Dubau. Josey Weik (Red Zone Cycling) and David Lombardo (WCJ Racing) finished 32nd and 35th, respectively. Weik was 4:35 behind the winner while Lombardo was 4:53 back.

The seven-stop UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup season will continue next weekend in Tabor, Czech Republic.