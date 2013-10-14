Image 1 of 18 Katie Compton (Trek) crushes it, again, taking the win. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 18 Local brewery Boulder Beer helps with the sponsoring and developmental programs for Boulder Junior Cycling. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 18 A chase group, which includes Meredith Miller (California Giant) and Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), are seen racing along the Rivet trail heading towards The 5280' Run-Up. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 18 Nicole Druse Duke (Marin SPY) seen here leading a chase group on The 5280' Run-Up during the opening lap. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 18 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made her presence known during the opening lap of the race. Compton seen here on The 5280' run up. The Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 18 Nicole Druse Duke (Marin SPY) getting together with some future stars of cyclocross after the race. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 18 Riders as the make their way along the trails on top of the highest point at the Valmont Bike Park. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 18 Boulder-based rider Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport) showing the strains of the race pace as she exits the sand pit and picks up speed on the hard packed dirt trails of Valmont. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 18 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) grimcing as she puts in a honest effort to stay with the leaders. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 18 Boulders Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) in hot pursuit of Compton (Trek) during mid race. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 18 Katie Compton (Trek) after leaving the sand pit and not another rider in sight. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 18 Riders as they negotiate the sand pit. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 18 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) focusing on the race ahead of her before heading into the sand pit. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 18 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) seen here taking a sweeping turn in pursuit of Compton (Trek). Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 18 Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) entering the sand pit as Compton (Trek) continues her drive off the front. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 18 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with Meredith Miller (California Giant) in tow enter the sand pit as Compton (Trek) continues her relentless pace off the front. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 18 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made her presence known during the opening lap of the race. Compton seen here on The 5280' Run-Up. The Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 18 All the riders are out of their saddles at the start of the elite womens race. Boulder Cup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclo-cross Collective) secured her second win in two days at Sunday's Boulder Cup despite skills she described as "a little off".

A fall in the downhill corner that led up to the wide stairs at Valmont Bike Park almost threatened her lead in lap one. But it didn't. Compton steadily increased her advantage and held onto it even as she fell again - this time face first - on the same stairs in the last lap. Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) gained an early position behind Compton and rode solo into a second place finish. Nicole Duke (Marin/Spy) started swiftly then lost ground to the Crankbrothers rider and a fluid chase group consisting of Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized), Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), and Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com).

Like Saturday, bib number one was reserved for the late Amy Dombroski. Wearer of bib number two, Compton, got the holeshot as the riders sped onto a loose dry circuit at Valmont. A dismount by Duke on a steep ascent slowed those trailing her and added seconds to Compton's lead.

Several slippery turns threatened riders with landing kit side down in the dirt and bumpy descents colored knuckles white and turned arms into shock absorbers. The first casualty was Elle Anderson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) who went down hard in a set of turns less than half-way through the first lap and then abandoned the race.

Duke forfeited her second on course to Woodruff, who moved up on a climb at the beginning of the second lap. After acknowledging the bike handling skills of her competitors on Sunday, Woodruff suggested her mountain biking background could have helped her advance from a start near the back of the grid.

"You're just looking for any lines you can," Woodruff said. "And maybe that's where being a mountain biker helps, because I'm a lot more comfortable off the track. I was taking some crazy lines, just to get up there."

Antonneau anchored third position from the whistle but swapped it for Miller's fourth more than once as the race continued in its second half. Anthony completed the top five going into the final laps. Behind her Courtenay McFadden (Cycling Northwest) and Raleigh-Clement's Caroline Mani chased and Duke raced on alone.

Miller went down but kept it together to the end to finish third. Anthony took fourth and Antonneau wound up fifth on the line.

Compton sealed her first place, she said, by never letting up on a course she said "keeps you on your toes" and tested multiple cyclo-cross technical skills.

"I was trying to maintain that lead off the front and I know Chloe [Woodruff] is strong, so you never know if she is going to come back," the national champion said after the race as she sprayed water over the blood trickling down her shins. "So I just wanted to push it, and work on the technical part, try to attack the turns and just get back into the rhythm of ‘cross."

Woodruff said she felt great about her second place result. "It was really special to race out here today and I think all weekend we've all been thinking about Amy [Dombroski]," she said. "So it means a lot to be out here. It's a special race." At 26 years old, Woodruff's age matches Dombroski's. The two raced in national competitions together.

Valmont will host the 2014 cyclo-cross national championships and Compton thinks that course will be challenging. "You've got the climbing, the power, the technical part," she said. "If it's muddy or snowy it will be a completely different race, so I'm curious to see how it works out in January."