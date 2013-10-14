Trending

A still improving Compton captures the Boulder Cup

Woodruff takes second

Katie Compton (Trek) crushes it, again, taking the win. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Local brewery Boulder Beer helps with the sponsoring and developmental programs for Boulder Junior Cycling. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
A chase group, which includes Meredith Miller (California Giant) and Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), are seen racing along the Rivet trail heading towards The 5280' Run-Up. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Nicole Druse Duke (Marin SPY) seen here leading a chase group on The 5280' Run-Up during the opening lap. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made her presence known during the opening lap of the race. Compton seen here on The 5280' run up. The Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Nicole Druse Duke (Marin SPY) getting together with some future stars of cyclocross after the race. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Riders as the make their way along the trails on top of the highest point at the Valmont Bike Park. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Boulder-based rider Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport) showing the strains of the race pace as she exits the sand pit and picks up speed on the hard packed dirt trails of Valmont. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) grimcing as she puts in a honest effort to stay with the leaders. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Boulders Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) in hot pursuit of Compton (Trek) during mid race. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek) after leaving the sand pit and not another rider in sight. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Riders as they negotiate the sand pit. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) focusing on the race ahead of her before heading into the sand pit. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) seen here taking a sweeping turn in pursuit of Compton (Trek). Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) entering the sand pit as Compton (Trek) continues her drive off the front. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with Meredith Miller (California Giant) in tow enter the sand pit as Compton (Trek) continues her relentless pace off the front. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) made her presence known during the opening lap of the race. Compton seen here on The 5280' Run-Up. The Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
All the riders are out of their saddles at the start of the elite womens race. Boulder Cup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclo-cross Collective) secured her second win in two days at Sunday's Boulder Cup despite skills she described as "a little off".

A fall in the downhill corner that led up to the wide stairs at Valmont Bike Park almost threatened her lead in lap one. But it didn't. Compton steadily increased her advantage and held onto it even as she fell again - this time face first - on the same stairs in the last lap. Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club) gained an early position behind Compton and rode solo into a second place finish. Nicole Duke (Marin/Spy) started swiftly then lost ground to the Crankbrothers rider and a fluid chase group consisting of Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized), Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), and Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com).

Like Saturday, bib number one was reserved for the late Amy Dombroski. Wearer of bib number two, Compton, got the holeshot as the riders sped onto a loose dry circuit at Valmont. A dismount by Duke on a steep ascent slowed those trailing her and added seconds to Compton's lead.

Several slippery turns threatened riders with landing kit side down in the dirt and bumpy descents colored knuckles white and turned arms into shock absorbers. The first casualty was Elle Anderson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) who went down hard in a set of turns less than half-way through the first lap and then abandoned the race.

Duke forfeited her second on course to Woodruff, who moved up on a climb at the beginning of the second lap. After acknowledging the bike handling skills of her competitors on Sunday, Woodruff suggested her mountain biking background could have helped her advance from a start near the back of the grid.

"You're just looking for any lines you can," Woodruff said. "And maybe that's where being a mountain biker helps, because I'm a lot more comfortable off the track. I was taking some crazy lines, just to get up there."

Antonneau anchored third position from the whistle but swapped it for Miller's fourth more than once as the race continued in its second half. Anthony completed the top five going into the final laps. Behind her Courtenay McFadden (Cycling Northwest) and Raleigh-Clement's Caroline Mani chased and Duke raced on alone.

Miller went down but kept it together to the end to finish third. Anthony took fourth and Antonneau wound up fifth on the line.

Compton sealed her first place, she said, by never letting up on a course she said "keeps you on your toes" and tested multiple cyclo-cross technical skills.

"I was trying to maintain that lead off the front and I know Chloe [Woodruff] is strong, so you never know if she is going to come back," the national champion said after the race as she sprayed water over the blood trickling down her shins. "So I just wanted to push it, and work on the technical part, try to attack the turns and just get back into the rhythm of ‘cross."

Woodruff said she felt great about her second place result. "It was really special to race out here today and I think all weekend we've all been thinking about Amy [Dombroski]," she said. "So it means a lot to be out here. It's a special race." At 26 years old, Woodruff's age matches Dombroski's. The two raced in national competitions together.

Valmont will host the 2014 cyclo-cross national championships and Compton thinks that course will be challenging. "You've got the climbing, the power, the technical part," she said. "If it's muddy or snowy it will be a completely different race, so I'm curious to see how it works out in January."

Full Results
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:43:19
2Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:01:00
3Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:16
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
5Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com0:01:19
6Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:02:07
7Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:02:26
8Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:02:46
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis0:03:12
10Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:03:24
11Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite0:03:47
12Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Fort Lewis College0:03:54
13Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark0:04:00
14Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto0:04:06
15Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:04:23
16Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:04:27
17Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt0:04:44
18Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster0:04:47
19Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:04:52
20Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:05:02
21Jessica D'Amato (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:05:16
22Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder-Organic India-Studio One Dental0:05:29
23Kate Powlison (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:05:47
24Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:05:51
25Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:06:00
26Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's MTB Team0:06:34
27Katie Jay Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:06:37
28Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels0:06:51
29Laurel Rathbun (USA) Exergy TWENTY160:07:13
30Lydia Tanner (USA) People for Bikes0:07:49
31Sarah Sturm (USA) Real Wheels
32Karen Jarchow (USA) LOV Bikes-OSMO Nutrition
33Kristal Boni (USA) RapidRacing
34Karen Brocket (USA) Jetcycling
35Shannon Gibson (USA) NoTubes Elite CX
36Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
37Lindsay Lorenz (USA) Slimen und Grossen

