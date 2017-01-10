Compton, Hyde lead USA team at Cyclo-cross World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Jeremy Powers congratulating his close friend Stephen Hyde at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek-Panache) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 5 Amanda Miller drives hard to keep Compton in sight. (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 4 of 5 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) in her new stars and stripes jersey (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 5 Lane Maher congratulates Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling) on his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

New elite cyclo-cross national champions Katie Compton and Stephen Hyde will head up the US squad for the 2017 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg on January 28 and 29. USA Cycling announced the full team on Tuesday.

"We have depth and talent in all of our categories this year and look forward to a strong showing in Luxembourg," said Marc Gullickson, USA Cycling's Cyclocross Program Director.

The country's five Pan American champions and six others earned automatic selections, while the rest of the choices were made by the selection committee.

The full elite men's and women's podium finishers from the national championships were selected - with the exception of men's runner-up Jamey Driscoll, who according to USA Cycling declined his spot. Hyde will be joined by third-placed finisher Kerry Werner, former champion Jeremy Powers, Jeremy Durrin, Jack Kisseberth, Travis Livermon and Tobin Ortenblad.

Each country in the top five of the nations rankings can name nine riders, but only six can race in the elite men and five in each other category. Each nation is obligated under UCI rules to include the top three riders within the top 50 of the UCI rankings in their team. Hyde, Ortenblad and Werner are currently the top three elite riders.

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), currently the top ranked U23 rider, will join the top three from nationals - Lance Haidet, Gage Hecht and Maxx Chance - with Spencer Petrov and White's teammate Cooper Willsey.

Compton, who recently added her 13th straight national title to go with her Pan American jersey, is joined by Amanda Miller and Kaitlin Antonneau for the elite women's race, along with Elle Anderson, Rebecca Fahringer, and Courtenay McFadden.

Elite Men

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale Cyclocrossword)

Jack Kisseberth (Jam Fund-NCC/Easthampton, Mass.)

Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano)

Tobin Ortenblad (San Cruz Factory Racing)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)

Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team)

Elite Women

Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing)

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation)

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic/Zones)

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)

U23 Men

Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing)

Lance Haidet (Raleigh/Clement)

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance)

Curtis White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

U23 Women

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR'C)

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)

Emma White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru)

Junior Men

Ross Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Lane Maher (Hands on Cycling)

Sam Noel (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)

Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)

Caleb Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

Calder Wood (Rad Racing NW)

