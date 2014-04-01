Competition: Win a trip for two to the 2014 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia 2014 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Cyclingnews and RCS, organisers of the Giro d'Italia, have teamed up to offer you the fantastic chance to travel to Italy to watch this year's race. One lucky reader and a guest can travel to one of the world’s most eagerly anticipated races and watch the stars of the cycling world over two stages, from May 16 to 19.

This year's battle for the maglia rosa starts in Ireland on May 9 before returning to Italy with a stage between Giovinazzo and Bari.

The prize includes hospitality for you and a guest, including flights, accommodation and transport on two stages during the second weekend of the race: stage 8 from Foligno to Montecopiolo and stage 9 from Lugo to Sestola. This fantastic trip will run from 16 May to 19.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize all you need to do is answer one easy question below, include some details about yourself, then hit the "Enter competition" button at the bottom of the page to send your entry to us. One winner will be drawn at random from those who correctly answer the question.

Click here to enter the competition.

Entries close on April 9.