Commonwealth Games: Trott aiming for the medals in final day of track racing

Laura Trott (England) hopes to put behind her the kidney infection that has been plaguing her since the beginning of the Commonwealth Games and take a medal in the points race on Sunday afternoon. The double Olympic champion put in a poor performance in the individual pursuit and struggled in the points race. She revealed later that she had been suffering with the infection, but it wasn’t going to stop her from trying to compete.

“I’m suffering from a kidney infection at the moment, which is a bit unfortunate. It’s come at a really bad time…I’m here now so I may as well ride,” she said defiantly after finishing the points race, showing the dedication that has earned her a wealth of titles.

Things didn’t begin well though when Trott failed to qualify for the pursuit final, after setting the sixth fastest time. Her teammate Joanna Rowsell took the gold in that event while Trott’s efforts made her feel worse.

“I definitely shouldn’t have ridden yesterday (Friday), I really wasn’t well at all. I came off the bike and I thought I was going to pass out and I really regretted riding,” she told the media.

Trott was still suffering when she lined up on Saturday evening, but blamed tactics rather than illness for her performance. Teammate Dani King finished just outside the medals in fourth place.

“I think I got my tactics wrong, I should have come over. I sort of underestimate my sprint sometimes. I should have come over and hoped that nobody came around, but that’s cycling for you. The Australians are really working well together and I think we need to do that more,” said Trott.

Trott will be hoping that with a good night’s sleep she can find a little more form and the power to take a medal in the points race. King and Rowsell will also be riding, as England looks for a second gold in the endurance events. After so much training, it is unfortunate to get ill as the Games begins, but she trying to see the positive side of things.

“Today (Saturday) it was good for me to get stuck in to see how they really were, just to open them up for tomorrow. I spent a lot of yesterday in bed and I didn’t just rock up and race without riding the track,” explained Trott. “I can’t help being ill. Tomorrow I just have to hope for the best and I would obviously love to come home with a medal.”



